Brandon Bolden: From undrafted rookie to 100-game veteran

Bolden got a taste of what it's like outside of the walls of Gillette Stadium during his sabbatical year with the Dolphins, but brought his same Patriots-inspired work ethic with him.

"You're in New England for 6 years it's kinda embedded into your DNA," Bolden told me after a recent practice. "Being from New England, everybody wants to know the ins and outs of it. It's not so much what I can tell you, I just know how to carry myself and I know how to go about things. Just trying to lead by example. This is how we used do it, this is how we look at it, some guys take to it, some guys don't.

Bolden should be a roster lock, giving the Patriots the same player who can play all special teams, both running back roles and maybe even some emergency quarterback like he did in high school. When asked what his favorite thing to do on a football field, Bolden loves all of it.

"Just being out there. I'll never forget in one of my draft meetings, they asked me what I wanted to play and I told them it doesn't matter as long as I'm able to go out on the field."