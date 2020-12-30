Brandon Copeland named Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP

This year, that meant 22 NFL players, including Copeland, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised more than 200 families with gift cards in 18 states. In Boston alone, Copeland and his teammates helped 40 families.

"For us, another huge thing we try to emphasize is collaboration. Through collaboration, we can do more. Because a lot of people we're helping come from communities we don't trust a lot," Copeland said on the "Do Your Part Podcast" earlier this month. "For us, it's trying to break down some of those barriers so people realize hey if I reach outside of my comfort zone, I can do more and help people together. Using ourselves as examples."

Copeland wasn't the only Patriot to be celebrated by the NFLPA. While he got the MVP honors, J.C. Jackson and Dont'a Hightower were among the best of Week 15, as well. Jackson hosted "Jingle Jam" in his native Immokalee, Fla., giving 200 kids $7,500 worth of toys, as well as hand sanitizer and masks.

Hightower also got in the giving spirit in his hometown. He donated $10,000 to Book'em Nashville to purchase kids books and encourage literacy. In addition to that, Hightower raised $8,000 to the American Diabetes Association through selling autographed Patriots ornaments.

It was certainly a big week for Patriots and their charitable ways. We love to see it.