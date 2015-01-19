Bridgestone Performance Review: Colts-Patriots

…New England's second touchdown was set up by the effective running of Blount and blocking of Develin earlier. The Patriots came out on 2nd-and-goal from the IND 1 with a classic goal line running formation: three tight ends, two of whom were tight to the line, with Hooman wide left. Develin and Blount were in a broken I-formation behind Brady, who was under center. But at the snap, Brady didn't even fake a handoff. He went straight for the pass, as Develin fleered out of backfield to the right at a 45-degree angle. Blount threw a nice block on a blitzing Colt to give Brady time to float a pass to Develin. He made a nice catch at the 1, then protected the football well with both arms as he used his legs to grind through the would-be tackle of LB D'Qwell Jackson. Develin dove over the goal line just as three other Colts defenders descended on him.

…DE Rob Ninkovich had a decent first quarter. He pressured Luck a few times, and knocked down two of Luck's pass attempts at or near the line of scrimmage.

2nd Quarter

…Blount, as he did in last year's playoff win over the Colts, began to feel more comfortable as the game went on. In the second quarter, he used his vision and agility several times to cut back, bounce out, and gain extra yardage by weaving through Indy's defense when it seemed no running room was open for him.

…As vulnerable as he appeared last week against the Ravens' aggressive front, Josh Kline did a much better job against the Colts as the fill-in right guard. Kline had to plug into Ryan Wendell's spot because Wendell was taking over for the injured Bryan Stork again at center. Indy certainly doesn't have as threatening a d-line as Baltimore, but Kline's play was noticeably improved this week.

…It was a sloppy second quarter for the Patriots overall, with four penalties, three of them on defense, and a Brady interception, which happened on the one offensive penalty. As a Colts defender was rushing up the middle, LG Dan Connolly was beaten and tried to make up for it by dragging the Colt down as he was about to get in Brady's face. The QB may have panicked and forced a throw down the seam to Gronkowski. Jackson was in the right position in the passing lane, however, and stepped in front of the ball as Gronkowski was about to make the catch at the goal line. Would've been negated anyway due to Connolly's penalty.

…Vince Wilfork's penalty for unnecessary roughness was simply a mental lapse on his part. Ninkovich and LB Jonathan Casillas had already dropped TE Jack Doyle for a 5-yard loss on a short pass to the flat, and Wilfork came flying in with an elbow to Doyle's head. Deserved the flag, and it gave the Colts momentum they'd otherwise lost deep in their own end.

…Indy went on to march 93 yards for a short touchdown plunge by RB Zurlon Tipton. LB Jamie Collins, coming off the right edge of the o-line, nearly made the tackle by beating a block and getting in the backfield, but New England's defense was late to respond as a group to Indy's hurry-up and had 13 men on the field. So, had Collins even brought Tipton down, it would have been a first down inside the 1 for Indy anyway.