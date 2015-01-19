Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 29 - 03:45 PM | Thu Jul 06 - 11:55 AM

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Bridgestone Performance Review: Colts-Patriots

Film breakdown of New England's AFC Championship matchup against Indianapolis.

Jan 18, 2015 at 09:33 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

603-20150119-perf-review-header.jpg


1st Quarter

…The Colts should have known it was going to be a long day for them, based on how they performed in the first quarter. QB Andrew Luck was off-target on his first two pass attempts to open receivers, then return specialist Josh Cribbs muffed New England's first punt of the day, giving the ball right back to the Patriots deep in Colts territory. When Luck was hitting his receivers in the hands, they often were dropping the ball. Indy had a bit of success early running the football with Dan Herron, and that helped put together a nice long drive on their second possession. However, that ended with sure-fire kicker Adam Vinatieri badly missing a 51-yard field goal that he pushed wide right. It was the start of a long, frustrating night for the Colts.

…New England, as they did in their previous win at Indy, utilized rookie Cameron Fleming in several "jumbo" or "heavy" packages to run the football with LeGarrette Blount. Fleming would report in as the sixth offensive lineman and declare himself an eligible receiver to position himself as an extra tight end, in effect, at the end of the o-line. But it was really fullback James Develin and his excellent blocking in front of Blount that opened up the running room for Blount on most of those plays.

…The reversal, after review, of Blount's initial scoring plunge was the proper call by the officiating crew of referee Walt Anderson. Blount's knee touched the ground before Blount could cross the plane of the goal line with the football. It was inevitable, though, that Blount would score. On the very next play, Blount followed Develin up the middle as the interior o-line helped plow through the Colts' front.

…When they got the ball back after Vinatieri's miss, the Patriots tried once again to use TE Michael Hoomanawanui as an ineligible receveiver – the fifth o-lineman, if you will – like they did with him and RB Shane Vereen alternating in that role last week against Baltimore. The formation had Hooman split wide right like a receiver, but he was out there as a blocker for WR Brandon LaFell, who was thrown a screen pass. Hooman and TE Rob Gronkowski were ready to serve as LaFell's screen, but he dropped the pass. Good design concept, but the Colts seemed to have had it covered anyway, even if LaFell had made the catch. It was interesting, however, to see New England employ the tactic again after its effectiveness against the Ravens. Indy's D was ready for it on that play, but they wouldn't be later in the game when New England used another unconventional formation look.

…New England's second touchdown was set up by the effective running of Blount and blocking of Develin earlier. The Patriots came out on 2nd-and-goal from the IND 1 with a classic goal line running formation: three tight ends, two of whom were tight to the line, with Hooman wide left. Develin and Blount were in a broken I-formation behind Brady, who was under center. But at the snap, Brady didn't even fake a handoff. He went straight for the pass, as Develin fleered out of backfield to the right at a 45-degree angle. Blount threw a nice block on a blitzing Colt to give Brady time to float a pass to Develin. He made a nice catch at the 1, then protected the football well with both arms as he used his legs to grind through the would-be tackle of LB D'Qwell Jackson. Develin dove over the goal line just as three other Colts defenders descended on him.

…DE Rob Ninkovich had a decent first quarter. He pressured Luck a few times, and knocked down two of Luck's pass attempts at or near the line of scrimmage.

2nd Quarter

…Blount, as he did in last year's playoff win over the Colts, began to feel more comfortable as the game went on. In the second quarter, he used his vision and agility several times to cut back, bounce out, and gain extra yardage by weaving through Indy's defense when it seemed no running room was open for him.

…As vulnerable as he appeared last week against the Ravens' aggressive front, Josh Kline did a much better job against the Colts as the fill-in right guard. Kline had to plug into Ryan Wendell's spot because Wendell was taking over for the injured Bryan Stork again at center. Indy certainly doesn't have as threatening a d-line as Baltimore, but Kline's play was noticeably improved this week.

…It was a sloppy second quarter for the Patriots overall, with four penalties, three of them on defense, and a Brady interception, which happened on the one offensive penalty. As a Colts defender was rushing up the middle, LG Dan Connolly was beaten and tried to make up for it by dragging the Colt down as he was about to get in Brady's face. The QB may have panicked and forced a throw down the seam to Gronkowski. Jackson was in the right position in the passing lane, however, and stepped in front of the ball as Gronkowski was about to make the catch at the goal line. Would've been negated anyway due to Connolly's penalty.

…Vince Wilfork's penalty for unnecessary roughness was simply a mental lapse on his part. Ninkovich and LB Jonathan Casillas had already dropped TE Jack Doyle for a 5-yard loss on a short pass to the flat, and Wilfork came flying in with an elbow to Doyle's head. Deserved the flag, and it gave the Colts momentum they'd otherwise lost deep in their own end.

…Indy went on to march 93 yards for a short touchdown plunge by RB Zurlon Tipton. LB Jamie Collins, coming off the right edge of the o-line, nearly made the tackle by beating a block and getting in the backfield, but New England's defense was late to respond as a group to Indy's hurry-up and had 13 men on the field. So, had Collins even brought Tipton down, it would have been a first down inside the 1 for Indy anyway.

3rd Quarter

…I mentioned that the Colts weren't ready for New England's unconventional o-line earlier. Early in the third quarter, they came out with it again. This time, left tackle Nate Solder reported as eligible, but lined up like he normally would in his left tackle spot, in a three-point stance. Fleming was the fifth ineligible lineman, but he was lined up to the right of right tackle Sebastian Vollmer, where he might normally be in a jumbo/heavy package. At the snap, Solder was engaged momentarily by OLB Jonathan Newsome, but Solder quickly released and let the rookie continue on toward Brady. The play was designed this way, to allow Solder to sneak free and for Brady to loft the ball over the oncoming defender's head. Solder, a tight end originally at the University of Colorado, made a nice high-point grab after spinning 180 degrees for the ball, then turned at around the 13-yard line and raced for the goal line. At the 3, a pair of Colts defenders caught up to Solder, but he lunged his 6-8 body forward and broke the plane of the goal line for the score. Great athleticism displayed by Solder, and a wonderfully executed play by the Patriots.

…Ninko was again disruptive to Luck on back-to-back plays on the ensuing Colts possession. He hurried Luck into throwing a bad ball, and even may have deflected it, then shook a blocker to make a nice tackle on a short run on the next play.

…Brady's next touchdown pass went to Gronkowski, and it was an all-too-familiar play. Gronk was the lone receiver split wide to one side, this time the right, down in the goal-to-go territory. He was single-covered by CB Greg Toler, over whom he towered. Gronk just runs a quick slant across the front of the corner's body and shields him from the ball. Brady makes the easy throw for the pitch-and-catch. We've seen this numerous times this season and it is unstoppable.

…CB Darrelle Revis intercepted Luck on the next drive with a great individual effort. The Colts had a trips-right bunch formation which they used to try to set a legal pick on Revis in order to free up WR T.Y. Hilton. Revis, however, fought through the screen and held his ground. He actually wound up with a better angle on the ball than Hilton and was able to see Luck targeting him, step in front of the opponent, and make the grab. Great recognition by Revis and a nice job of using his strength not to get pushed around and out of position.

…New England scored on the very next play with a 13-yard run by Blount. The Patriots actually didn't do anything fancy on this play, blocking-wise. They had their five traditional o-linemen in place, with Fleming the extra body on the left and Gronkowski motioning from the left side to the right, so that there were seven blockers on the line of scrimmage. At the snap, they all just took on a defender, and Blount squeezed through an opening up the middle. He found his way into the second level of the defense, where three Colts tried to take him down. One fell to the ground and Blount barreled his way through the other two as he dove for the goal line.

4th Quarter

…Develin once again provided the key block on Blount's third and final touchdown run, a 2-yard plunge at the start of the fourth quarter. Nothing fancy here, either, but Develin did his job and Blount followed him up the middle, then had to push through the backs of left guard Dan Connolly and center Ryan Wendell, who were both engaging Colts defenders at the goal line. The Patriots just imposed their will on the Colts front all night in these short-yardage running situations.

…LB Jamie Collins picked off Luck to put an exclamation point on the victory halfway through the final quarter. Collins was standing up behind the d-line. At the snap, he moved to his right to guard Tipton coming out of the backfield. Luck never took his eyes off Tipton, so, Collins made an easy read to step in front of the intended receiver and snag the ball out of the air. Luck telegraphed where he was going with the ball the whole way and Collins made a nice play.

WATCH THE FULL GAME ON NFL GAME REWIND >> RELATED LINKS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

The Patriots remain busy ahead of camp, agreeing with Ja'Whaun Bentley on a two-year contract extension.

news

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Long-time Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia received a Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.

news

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Patriots have signed the veteran wideout to an extension that keeps him in New England for the foreseeable future.

news

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

news

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Here are four under-the-radar players who could emerge as key contributors for the Patriots this season.

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

After viewing five OTA and minicamp practices during the Patriots offseason program, here is a position-by-position rundown of everything we saw.

news

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

As the Patriots conclude their offseason team activities, here's what we learned after five open practice sessions.

news

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Jabrill Peppers earned praise from Bill Belichick for his development into an important piece for the Patriots secondary.

news

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

With experience and versatility on its side, the Patriots defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp.

news

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

With the Patriots recently releasing veteran James Robinson, Ty Montgomery projects as an early-favorite in the Pats third-down back role.

news

Analysis: Patriots Release Veteran RB James Robinson

With the Patriots releasing free-agent addition James Robinson, who is the next man up behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Pats backfield?

news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising