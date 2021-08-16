Broadcast Information: Patriots at Eagles

Official website of the New England Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers at joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aug 16, 2021
New England Patriots

PRESEASON

WEEK 2 · Thu 08/19 · 7:30 PM EDT

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

Patriots Preseason Network / NFL Network
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
Gillette Stadium
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton. The game will also be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

This week's preseason game will also stream live with special German and Spanish language broadcasts exclusively available to those in Germany and Mexico.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast of the game on the radio during the preseason.

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUSXM: 380 (WFT), 88 (NE)

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

