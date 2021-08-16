Game Preview: Patriots at Eagles

WEEK 2 · Thu 08/19 · 7:30 PM EDT
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
After opening the 2021 preseason with a 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots will travel to Philadelphia for a series of joint practice sessions prior to the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots and Eagles have held joint practice sessions two times in the last several years, with the Patriots hositing the Eages in 2014 and traveling to Philadelpia in 2013.
Philadelphia opened its preseason with a 24-16 loss at home against Pittsburgh
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 24th time in the preseason and for the first time in the preseason since 2018 when the Patriots notched a 37-20 victory on Aug. 16 at Gillette Stadium. Overall, this week's game will be the Patriots' 11th preseason game in Philadelphia, their fourth preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field and first since the 2013 season.
The Patriots and Eagles last met in the regular season in 2019 when the Patriots came out ahead, 17-10, at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 17, 2019.
While the teams have played just 13 times in the regular season, they have played 23 times in the preseason with the Patriots claiming a 13-10 edge in the series.
Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series with a 7-6 margin
MOST FREQUENT PRESEASON OPPONENTS
The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 24th time in the preseason, the second most frequent preseason contest, behind the 29 meetings between the Patriots and Giants.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2020 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|PHILADELPHIA
|Record
|7-9
|4-11-1
|Divisional Standings
|3rd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|5,236
|5,354
|Total Offense (Rank)
|327.3 (27)
|334.6 (24t)
|Rush Offense
|146.6 (4)
|126.7 (9)
|Pass Offense
|280.6 (30)
|207.9 (28)
|Points Per Game
|20.4 (27)
|20.9 (26)
|Touchdowns Scored
|36
|42
|Third Down Conversion Pct.
|40.9
|37.3
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,660
|5,810
|Total Defense (Rank)
|353.8 (15)
|363.1 (19)
|Rush Defense
|131.4 (26)
|125.8 (23)
|Pass Defense
|222.3 (8)
|237.4 (15)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.1 (7)
|26.1 (20)
|Touchdowns Allowed
|41
|48
|Third Down Defense (Pct.)
|40.9
|37.9
|Field Goals Made/Attempted
|26/28
|14/19
|Possession Avg.
|28:58
|28:58
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|37/234
|65/401
|Sacks Made/Yards
|24/165
|49/324
|Passing TD/INT. (Off.)
|12/14
|22/20
|Passing TD/INT. (DEF)
|22/18
|27/8
|Penalties Against/Yards
|62/534
|107/853
|Punts/Avg.
|55/45.6
|74/40.6
|Turnover Differential
|+3 (13t)
|-10 (29)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton. The game will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3
Alaska
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Hawaii
- Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5