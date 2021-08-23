Official website of the New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Aug 23, 2021 at 05:22 PM
PRESEASON

WEEK 3 · Sun 08/29 · 6:00 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Giants

New York Giants

Patriots Preseason Network / NFL Network
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
METLIFE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots preseason game against the New York Giants.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton. The game will also be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

