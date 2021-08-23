Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Aug 23 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/23: 'We have a better balanced team'

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Patriots Unfiltered to broadcast live from joint practices

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Aug 23, 2021 at 05:22 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
pdc-16x9-game-preview-giants-20210829

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games
GIANTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats

WEEK 3 · Sun 08/29 · 6:00 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Giants

New York Giants

Patriots Preseason Network / NFL Network
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
METLIFE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

The Patriots jumped to a 2-0 preseason record after a 35-0 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Patriots will close out the preseason this Sunday against their most frequent preseason opponent. This week's game against the Giants will be 30th preseason meeting against the Giants, The two teams have closed out the preseason every year since 2005. It will be the Patriots first preseason game on a Sunday since facing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday, August 17 in 2008.

The Patriots and Giants will conduct two days of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

It is the second straight week that the Patriots will conduct joint practice sessions. The Patriots and Eagles held joint practice sessions for two days last week prior to their preseason matchup.

Related Links

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and New York Giants will meet for the 30th time in the preseason and for the 16th straight year in the preseason finale (not including the 2020 season when preseason was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The clubs have been frequent preseason opponents recently, squaring off in the preseason openers for three straight years from 2001-03 and resuming the series in 2005 when they started to meet in the preseason finale.

The Patriots have faced the Giants more than any other team in the preseason with 29 matchups. Philadelphia is second with 24 preseason games.

The teams played three times during the 2007 and 2011 seasons with meetings in the preseason, the regular season and in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Giants faced each other twice in 2019 with a preseason and a regular season meeting in Foxborough. The Patriots lost the preseason finale, 31-29, and then won the regular season matchup, 35-14.

Overall, the Giants hold a 19-10 advantage in the preseason series, while the Patriots claim a 7-4 edge in regular season play.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Table inside Article
2020 REGULAR SEASON NEW ENGLAND N.Y. GIANTS
Record 7-9 6-10
Divisional Standings 3rd 2nd
Total Yards Gained 5,236 4,794
Total Offense (Rank) 327.3 (27) 299.6 (31)
Rush Offense 146.6 (4) 110.5 (19)
Pass Offense 180.6 (30) 189.1 (29)
Points Per Game 20.4 (27) 17.5 (31)
Total Yards Allowed 5,660 5,589
Total Defense 353.8 (15) 349.3 (12)
Rush Defense 131.4 (26) 111.4 (10)
Pass Defense 222.3 (8) 237.9 (16t)
Points Allowed/Game 22.1 (7) 22.3 (9)
Possession Avg. 28:58 28:42
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 37/234 50/310
Sacks Made/Yards 24/165 40/322
Passing TD/Int (off.) 12/14 12/11
Passing TD/Int (def.) 22/18 22/11
Total Touchdowns 36 27
Penalties Against/Yards 62/534 81/634
Punts/Avg. 55/45.6 66/38.8
Field Goals Made/Att. 26/28 31/32
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio +3 (13t) 0 (17t)

NEW ENGLAND TIES

In the decades leading up to the founding of the American Football League in 1960, many football fans in New England followed the Giants, a franchise founded in 1925. New England-based NFL outfits such as the Providence Steam Roller (1925-31), the Boston Redskins (1932-36) and the Boston Yanks (1944-48) folded or moved away, leaving the Giants as the closest NFL team to New England until the Patriots franchise inaugurated play in the 1960 season.

MEMORABLE MATCHUPS

Aug. 15, 1971 — The Patriots defeated the Giants 20-14 in the opening preseason game at the old Foxboro Stadium.

Dec. 21, 1996 — The Patriots rallied from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit to clinch a first-round playoff bye with a 23-22 win at Giants Stadium.

Aug. 10, 2001 — New England began its first Super Bowl championship season with a 14-0 preseason shutout of the defending NFC champion Giants.

Dec. 29, 2007 — The Patriots defeated the Giants by a thrilling 38-35 score to cap off the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history.

February 3, 2008 — The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants 17-14 win snapped the Patriots perfect season. February 5, 2012 — The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Ind. The Giants took a 21-17 lead when they scored with 57 seconds left in the game and held the Patriots on a final drive to secure the win.

November 15, 2015 – K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 54-yard field goal with one second to play to lift the Patriots to a 27-26 come-from-behind victory. The Giants took a 26-24 lead with 1:47 to play before QB Tom Brady drove the Patriots 44 yards and converted a fourth-and-10 on the series to set up the game-winning field goal.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton. The game will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Eagles

The New England Patriots travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
news

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will open the 2021 preseason by hosting the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
news

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets in the 2020 regular season finale. 
news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills this week on Monday Night Football and will try to avenge a 24-21 loss in the first meeting between the two teams in Buffalo.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots will travel to South Florida for their final regular season road game to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

The Patriots will remain on the West Coast to prepare for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

The New England Patriots will attempt to get back to .500 this week when they begin a two-game stint in Los Angeles and a three-game road trip overall.
news

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

The New England Patriots look to even their 2020 regular-season record at 5-5 with a victory this Sunday at the Houston Texans.
news

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

The New England Patriots will play in primetime for the second straight week when they return to the confines of Gillette Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots will remain in AFC East Division play for the second straight week when they travel to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Training Camp: Practice times announced for Patriots-Giants joint practices

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/23

Statement from New England Patriots on Cam Newton

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

J.J. Taylor 8/23: 'My proudest moment is still being on the team'

Patriots running back JJ Taylor addresses the media on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Devin McCourty 8/23: 'You want to be a good defense and a dominating defense'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 8/23: 'Being aggressive is almost always a good thing'

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Damien Harris 8/23: 'I'm continuing to try and get better every single day'

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn 8/23: 'We need to continue to work and get better'

Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Yodny Cajuste 8/23: 'It feels amazing to be back out there'

Patriots offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste addresses the media on Monday, August 23, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising