Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games
GIANTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
WEEK 3 · Sun 08/29 · 6:00 PM EDT
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Giants
New York Giants
The Patriots jumped to a 2-0 preseason record after a 35-0 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Patriots will close out the preseason this Sunday against their most frequent preseason opponent. This week's game against the Giants will be 30th preseason meeting against the Giants, The two teams have closed out the preseason every year since 2005. It will be the Patriots first preseason game on a Sunday since facing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday, August 17 in 2008.
The Patriots and Giants will conduct two days of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
It is the second straight week that the Patriots will conduct joint practice sessions. The Patriots and Eagles held joint practice sessions for two days last week prior to their preseason matchup.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and New York Giants will meet for the 30th time in the preseason and for the 16th straight year in the preseason finale (not including the 2020 season when preseason was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).
The clubs have been frequent preseason opponents recently, squaring off in the preseason openers for three straight years from 2001-03 and resuming the series in 2005 when they started to meet in the preseason finale.
The Patriots have faced the Giants more than any other team in the preseason with 29 matchups. Philadelphia is second with 24 preseason games.
The teams played three times during the 2007 and 2011 seasons with meetings in the preseason, the regular season and in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Giants faced each other twice in 2019 with a preseason and a regular season meeting in Foxborough. The Patriots lost the preseason finale, 31-29, and then won the regular season matchup, 35-14.
Overall, the Giants hold a 19-10 advantage in the preseason series, while the Patriots claim a 7-4 edge in regular season play.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2020 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|N.Y. GIANTS
|Record
|7-9
|6-10
|Divisional Standings
|3rd
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|5,236
|4,794
|Total Offense (Rank)
|327.3 (27)
|299.6 (31)
|Rush Offense
|146.6 (4)
|110.5 (19)
|Pass Offense
|180.6 (30)
|189.1 (29)
|Points Per Game
|20.4 (27)
|17.5 (31)
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,660
|5,589
|Total Defense
|353.8 (15)
|349.3 (12)
|Rush Defense
|131.4 (26)
|111.4 (10)
|Pass Defense
|222.3 (8)
|237.9 (16t)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.1 (7)
|22.3 (9)
|Possession Avg.
|28:58
|28:42
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|37/234
|50/310
|Sacks Made/Yards
|24/165
|40/322
|Passing TD/Int (off.)
|12/14
|12/11
|Passing TD/Int (def.)
|22/18
|22/11
|Total Touchdowns
|36
|27
|Penalties Against/Yards
|62/534
|81/634
|Punts/Avg.
|55/45.6
|66/38.8
|Field Goals Made/Att.
|26/28
|31/32
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+3 (13t)
|0 (17t)
NEW ENGLAND TIES
In the decades leading up to the founding of the American Football League in 1960, many football fans in New England followed the Giants, a franchise founded in 1925. New England-based NFL outfits such as the Providence Steam Roller (1925-31), the Boston Redskins (1932-36) and the Boston Yanks (1944-48) folded or moved away, leaving the Giants as the closest NFL team to New England until the Patriots franchise inaugurated play in the 1960 season.
MEMORABLE MATCHUPS
Aug. 15, 1971 — The Patriots defeated the Giants 20-14 in the opening preseason game at the old Foxboro Stadium.
Dec. 21, 1996 — The Patriots rallied from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit to clinch a first-round playoff bye with a 23-22 win at Giants Stadium.
Aug. 10, 2001 — New England began its first Super Bowl championship season with a 14-0 preseason shutout of the defending NFC champion Giants.
Dec. 29, 2007 — The Patriots defeated the Giants by a thrilling 38-35 score to cap off the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history.
February 3, 2008 — The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants 17-14 win snapped the Patriots perfect season. February 5, 2012 — The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Ind. The Giants took a 21-17 lead when they scored with 57 seconds left in the game and held the Patriots on a final drive to secure the win.
November 15, 2015 – K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 54-yard field goal with one second to play to lift the Patriots to a 27-26 come-from-behind victory. The Giants took a 26-24 lead with 1:47 to play before QB Tom Brady drove the Patriots 44 yards and converted a fourth-and-10 on the series to set up the game-winning field goal.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton. The game will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3
Alaska
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Hawaii
- Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5