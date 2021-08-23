Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and New York Giants will meet for the 30th time in the preseason and for the 16th straight year in the preseason finale (not including the 2020 season when preseason was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The clubs have been frequent preseason opponents recently, squaring off in the preseason openers for three straight years from 2001-03 and resuming the series in 2005 when they started to meet in the preseason finale.

The Patriots have faced the Giants more than any other team in the preseason with 29 matchups. Philadelphia is second with 24 preseason games.

The teams played three times during the 2007 and 2011 seasons with meetings in the preseason, the regular season and in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Giants faced each other twice in 2019 with a preseason and a regular season meeting in Foxborough. The Patriots lost the preseason finale, 31-29, and then won the regular season matchup, 35-14.