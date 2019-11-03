Broadcast Information: Patriots at Ravens

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 03, 2019 at 09:45 AM
TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by NBC on Sunday, November 3 at 8:20 PM ET and can be seen locally on NBC 10 Boston. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fred Gaudelli and directed by Drew Esocoff.

MOBILE

Watch this game live on the official Patriots iOS Mobile App or Safari mobile on Patriots.com.

NATIONAL RADIO

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Kevin Kugler will call the with game with Jason Taylor providing analysis.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now! >>

G﻿ame Pass International:

Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here >>

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide >>

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pregame Social: Join us from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pregame Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Invisalign : Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

