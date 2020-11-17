Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Nov 17 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 10

Newton 11/15: 'We're finding ways to win'

Burkhead 11/15: 'That's a great team that we played tonight'

Belichick 11/15: 'We played a solid 60 minute football game'

Harris 11/15: 'Everything I do is for the benefit of this team'

Meyers 11/15: 'It was a great team win'

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Nov 17, 2020 at 01:57 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

texans-line-of-scrimmage-simon
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with James Lofton as the color analyst. AJ Ross will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Steve McKee and directed by Andy Goldberg.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:40 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by JetBlue: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, November 25 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff game.
news

Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/17

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/16

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Ravens Stats from Week 10

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 11/15

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

Advertising