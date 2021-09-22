Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 22 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/20: 'It was a giant team effort'

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

NFL Week 2: Full highlights from Patriots at Jets

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Mac Jones best plays vs Jets Week 2

Mac Jones 9/19: 'We'll find ways to improve'

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Sep 22, 2021 at 10:34 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20210926-broadcast-info-week3

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/26 · 1:00 PM EDT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

FOX / WFXT
98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the New Orleans Saints.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Adam Amin will handle play-by-play duties with Mark Schlereth as the color analyst. Shannon Spake will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Barry Landis and directed by Mitch Riggin.

Related Links

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on local TV it will be available to watch in the Patriots app.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio. Jay Alter and Rob Ninkovich will call the game. Sal Paolantonio will work the sidelines.

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 119 (NO), 99 (NE) | XM: 389 (NO), 230 (NE) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 821 (NE) 

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch and stream the game, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Patriots Pregame Show presented by Dunkin': Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Patriots Pregame Show radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots.com Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
news

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy on Saints game 9/22: 'It's going to be a fun game to play'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower on Jets game 9/22: 'There was a lot more energy'

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Baldy's Breakdowns: Patriots' secondary dominated Jets in Week 2

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger breaks down the New England Patriots dominant defensive performance against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Gunner Olszewski Returns to his Hometown in Texas

All Access catches up with Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski in his hometown of Alvin,

Isaiah Wynn 9/21: 'We're going to be looking forward to stepping up to the challenge'

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Josh Uche 9/21: 'Always an opportunity to get better at everything'

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising