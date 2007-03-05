Broncos, RB Henry agree on five-year deal

DENVER (March 5, 2007) -- The Denver Broncos and running back Travis Henry have reached an agreement on a five-year deal with $12 million in guaranteed bonuses.

Henry was released by the Tennessee Titans after the two sides couldn't restructure a contract that contained an $8.3 million bonus that was due Monday. He rushed for 1,211 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Tennessee.

The Broncos did not announce the signing, which was disclosed by someone familiar with the deal who requested anonymity because it had not yet been signed.

The Broncos were in the market for a running back after dealing last season's leading rusher Tatum Bell to Detroit -- along with offensive lineman George Foster and a fifth-round pick -- for cornerback Dre' Bly.

It's been a busy offseason for Denver, who also traded quarterback Jake Plummer to Tampa Bay on Saturday for a conditional draft choice in 2008. However, Plummer said on the Jake Plummer Foundation Web site that he plans to retire.

The Broncos also acquired defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson from Miami for a sixth-round pick in next month's draft and signed offensive lineman Montrae Holland to a one-year deal.

Henry, 28, has spent the last two seasons with the Titans, who acquired him from the Buffalo Bills in July 2005. He's rushed for 5,395 yards in his career and 34 touchdowns.