Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

That was the case over his final three seasons with the Spartans, where he averaged 49 yards per punt in 2022, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors, Big Ten Punter of the Year, first-team All-America and a spot as a Ray Guy Award finalist.

As for his performance at the Senior Bowl, Kohl wasn't exaggerating. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl executive director, said NFL scouts were gushing about Baringer's big leg.

"Talking to guys around the league, and special teams coaches, they felt like Bryce had the best leg of any of the punters," Nagy said. "He had a couple of days down here where he was absolutely booming the ball. And with some of the Zebra Technology we have, with the [tracking] chip balls and everything, his hang time, distance, he was kind of the talk of the week."

Like Ryland, Baringer is very committed to his craft. Kohl said his ability to operate in poor weather conditions taught him various techniques in order to deal with wind and snow, and as a result better prepared him for the NFL, where the Patriots made him one of their sixth-round picks (192nd overall).

One of the knocks on Baringer heading into the draft process was his hang time, which was somewhat inconsistent at times. Kohl said that was more by design due to the weather and how the Spartans coaches wanted him to execute.

"He had to adapt to terrible conditions at Michigan State," Kohl explained. "They wanted him to get rid of the ball very quick, and the college ball has less of a sweet spot than an NFL ball and some guys really struggled with that. He was highly productive with what they wanted, but sometimes that translates and sometimes it doesn't.

"It's like playing the golf course. Bryce was easily able to pull out different golf clubs depending on the situation. He showed great hang time with distance and direction when asked to. I see him fitting right in with what the New England way is. He's very smart. He reminds me of a mechanical engineering mind. That kind of attitude I think will be highly embraced in New England."

Kohl also said when Baringer was on the road with the camp he displayed tremendous hang time, offering videos of kicks with times ranging between 5.3 and 5.5 seconds.

"That's hard to do," Kohl said. "Not too many of these guys can do that. The guys at Michigan State, given the poor weather, didn't ask him to do that and I think that's what led to some of those questions. But he's worked on his techniques and showed everyone what he could do."

The one area where Kohl believes Baringer will need to work on is his plus-50 punting. He struggled to change speeds at times and occasionally was guilty of outkicking his coverage and delivering too many touchbacks, recording 42 on 109 attempts over the last two seasons.

"He's really tried to address that," Kohl admitted. "He is working on flip-flop kicks where the ball goes end over end and bounces either straight up or backward. I think he's gotten more comfortable with those, but he hasn't totally mastered it. But he will home in on whatever it takes to be successful."

Baringer and Ryland worked together at the Senior Bowl, where Baringer served as the holder throughout the week. As luck would have it, both wound up in Foxborough, and Baringer figures to supplant Jake Bailey as the punter with only Corliss Waitman currently on the roster as competition.

"They both just have that winner mentality. Those two guys are extremely focused," Kohl concluded. "Bill brought them in for a reason. I don't know Bill Belichick extremely well but everything I do know of him I think he'll appreciate that focused nature.