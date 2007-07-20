Cardinals reach deal with rookie LB Davis

TEMPE, Ariz. (July 20, 2007) -- The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on a three-year contract with linebacker Buster Davis, the team's third-round draft pick.
Davis led Florida State with 109 tackles last year, 57 solo, and had five sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Davis led Florida State in tackles for three consecutive seasons, starting his final 37 college games.
Davis is the third Arizona draft pick to reach a contract agreement, joining fifth-rounder Steve Breaston, a wide receiver from Michigan, and seventh-rounder Ben Patrick, a tight end from Delaware.
The Cardinals report to training camp in Flagstaff on July 27.