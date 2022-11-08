Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Catch-22 w/ Evan Lazar & Alex Barth Wed Nov 09 | 02:00 PM - 03:15 PM

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week’s New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Nov 08, 2022 at 10:20 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

cow-wk9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Coach Beasley, currently in his fifth year as head coach, led the Panthers to their fourth-straight win to improve to 6-2 on the season and advance to the quarterfinals in the Division 8 MIAA Football Tournament. The three small private Catholic schools joined together prior to this season to give their students the opportunity to play football. Without the co-op none of the schools would have enough players to fill a full roster. The newly formed football co-op has come together quickly this season, drastically improving from their 3-7 record last year.

Patriots, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Panthers football team and cheerleading squad Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Beasley. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

"Congratulations to Coach Beasley and the Panthers on defeating Nashoba Valley Tech and advancing to the quarterfinals in the Division 8 playoff picture," said Tippett. "It takes grit, strong work ethic and resiliency to bring three small schools together and form a competitive program. We admire the dedication from Coach Beasley and his staff to give these students the opportunity to play the game. We are honored to present him with this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the week award."

Last week, the Panthers were led by junior running back, Andrew Hedgepeth, who ran for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Hedgepeth was named one of the Boston Herald's High School Stars of the Week for his efforts. The game was also highlighted by junior running back, Mohamed Kaba, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey will take on No.1 seed Hull (9-0) this Friday night for the chance to make it to the final four.

This is the 27th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2022 season marks the 11th year that the Patriots have sent Tippett to present the award to the coach at their school.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

Fans are encouraged to nominate any New England high school head coach who leads a team to an exceptional win, a record-breaking performance or reaches a personal career milestone by emailing nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Patriots High School Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Old Colony R.V.T. High School's Brandon Mendez Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After besting Greater New Bedford (GNB) Voc-Tech, 22-14, in the first ever match-up between the South Coast's two vocational high schools, Old Colony R.V.T.'s Brandon Mendez has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Shawsheen Technical High School's Al Costabile Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 20-14 win over Greater Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 30, Shawsheen Technical's Al Costabile became just the 55th football coach in state history to reach the 200-win milestone and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milton's Steve Dembowski Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a dominating 42-6 win over Holliston this weekend, Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Sharon's Dave Morse Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a come-from-behind 40-28 victory over Westborough last weekend to improve to 2-0, Sharon High School's Dave Morse has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2022 season.

news

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.

news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.

news

Scituate's Herb Devine Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Scituate High School's Herb Devine has been named the tenth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.

news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 Patriots plays at midseason 2022 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots through the first 9 weeks of the 2022 season.

Bill Belichick 11/8: "The biggest games are yet to come"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Get an inside look at the Patriots 26-3 win against the Indianapolis Colts on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Defensive Highlights: Stacking Sacks

Watch defensive highlights from the Patriots win over the Colts with player commentary and radio play-by-play from the game.

PSA: Get Out And Vote!

Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Ja'Whaun Bentley urge you to get out and vote on Tuesday, November 8.

Patriots Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Colts

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 26-3 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising