Chase Winovich chops signature blonde hair, reveals new look

Chase Winovich is entering his fourth season in the NFL, but might be unrecognizable to some Patriots fans come time for training camp.
While NFL general managers were busy trimming their rosters down in anticipation of free agency this week, the defensive end made a cut of his own, chopping off his signature blond mane.
"Parting ways with the flow today," Winovich tweeted out Saturday afternoon, complete with the scissors emoji. "Goodbye for now..."
Winovich's long hair has been his trademark going back to his college days playing for the Michigan Wolverines, but he decided to switch things up on the final year of his rookie contract.
A few hours after his announcement, Winovich showed off his new trim on Instagram, revealing a look that aligns more with Captain America's clean-cut aesthetic than Thor -- the Marvel character Winovich is used to being compared to.
You definitely won't be able to see his hair under his helmet anymore, but maybe carrying less weight will make him faster.