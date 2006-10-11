Chiefs' Huard and Tynes among AFC winners

(Oct. 11, 2006) -- Quarterback Damon Huard of the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive tackle Jamal Williams of the San Diego Chargers and kicker Lawrence Tynes of the Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played the fifth week of the 2006 season (Oct. 8-9), the NFL announced.

OFFENSE: QB DAMON HUARD, KANSAS CITY CHIEFSThe Chiefs' Huard rallied his team from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit as Kansas City won its first road game of the season with a 23-20 victory at Arizona. Huard completed a career-high 26 of 38 (68.4 percent) passes for a personal-best 288 yards with two touchdowns without an interception for a stellar 108.2 passer rating. Huard, now 7-2 (.778) as a starter, tossed touchdown passes of nine and 15 yards before completing a 78-yard pass to running back Larry Johnson that set up the game-winning field goal to lift the Chiefs to a 2-2 mark on the year. In a game where the Arizona defense stymied Kansas City's rushing attack, Huard's arm led the Chiefs to 16 of the team's 18 first downs. On the season, the NFL Europe veteran (Frankfurt Galaxy, 1998) has connected on 73 of 104 throws for 769 yards with five TDs for a 107.4 rating. Only St. Louis' Marc Bulger (169 attempts) has thrown more passes without an interception this season.

In his 10th season from Washington, this is Huard's first Player of the Week Award.

DEFENSE: DT JAMAL WILLIAMS, SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Continually double-teamed by a strong Steelers offensive line, San Diego's Williams held his ground for six tackles, including one sack and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, in a 23-13 win Sunday night against Pittsburgh. The defensive tackle played a major role in limiting the Steelers' rushing game to 68 yards, upping the Chargers' record to 3-1 for a first-place tie in the AFC West with Denver (3-1). San Diego now stands with the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense, allowing a meager average of 204.5 yards per game. Williams' four-yard sack came on a second-and-13 play during in the third quarter with the Chargers maintaining a 17-13 lead to help force a Pittsburgh punt. San Diego drove for a field goal on the ensuing drive to increase its lead to 20-13.

In his ninth year from Oklahoma State, this is Williams' first Player of the Week Award.

SPECIAL TEAMS: K LAWRENCE TYNES, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Contributing mightily to the Chiefs' win in Arizona was Tynes, who connected on all three of his field-goal attempts last Sunday, including a game-winning 19-yarder with 1:36 remaining. Tynes split the uprights from 45, 40, and 19 yards and made a pair of extra points for 11 of the club's 23 points. The former Canadian Football League (2002-03) standout connected on his 40-yard field goal with 5:06 left in the game to tie the score at 20-20 before making his game-winner less than four minutes later. The NFL's first Scottish-born player, Tynes now has made 52 field goals as a Chief for the fourth greatest total in franchise history and currently is tied for fourth among AFC kickers with 32 points on the year.

In his third year from Troy State, this is Tynes' second Player of the Week Award (Week 7, 2005). Tynes and Huard are the first teammates to earn Player of the Week honors in the same game since Week 6 of 2004 when Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (Offense) and James Farrior (Defense) achieved the feat.

Other nominees for AFC Offensive Player of Week 5 were:

Denver running back Tatum Bell, who rushed 19 times for 91 yards (4.8-yard average) against a stingy Baltimore defense in a 13-3 win on Monday night.

Jacksonville running back Fred Taylor, who posted 111 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 41-0 home victory against the Jets.

Other nominees for AFC Defensive Player of Week 5 were:

Pittsburgh safety Ryan Clark, who led the team with nine tackles and recorded his first interception for the Steelers.

New England cornerback Asante Samuel, who had a career-high two interceptions in New England's 20-10 win over Miami. Both of Samuel's interceptions gave New England great field position and set up touchdown drives of 10 and 24 yards.

Kansas City cornerback Patrick Surtain, who racked up eight tackles and forced a fumble in a victory against Arizona.

Denver linebacker Al Wilson, who posted a team-high 16 tackles and notched a pair of passes defensed. Denver's defense limited the Ravens to 257 total yards and just 108 in the second half. Denver's defense has allowed only one touchdown through its first four games to mark the second time that a club has accomplished the feat since 1940 (Miami, 2000).

Other nominees for AFC Special Teams Player of Week 5 were:

Pittsburgh punter Chris Gardocki, who averaged 47.3 yards on three punts, including a 39.0 net average. Gardocki had a long punt of 51 yards and has had at least one punt of 50 yards or more in three of four games this season.

Denver cornerback-punt returner Darrent Williams, who averaged 16.3 yards on four punt returns, which played a crucial role in a game of field position. His longest return was a 33-yarder in the second quarter that set up Denver's first score to tie the game at 3-3.