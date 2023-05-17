Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

When he hit free agency again this past spring, the Patriots unsurprisingly made Board a priority and that attention went a long way with the player, especially on the heels of Belichick's comments.

"There were a lot of teams that wouldn't mind having me but there was definitely emphasis and a priority to get me here, which I really appreciated," said Board of the courtship process this past March. "So that was kind of what went to the whole process of me deciding to come here and I appreciate just the respect that I've had out here and that I've had here so far."

Now in Foxborough, there's little doubt Board will be a key cog for the Pats special teams, a role he's embraced to maintain his spot in the league and one that Belichick clearly sees as a special fit for the player.

"He's a very hard guy to match up against," said Belichick when asked to further assess Board as a player last season. "The size matchup is a problem for the faster lighter guys. The speed matchup is a hard matchup for the bigger guys who don't run as well as he does. He has a great combination of size and speed as well as experience, instincts, and techniques. It's all of the above. There are really no weaknesses in the player. You've got to figure out how to deal with him. He's seen everything."

"[Special Teams] is very important, and I've definitely had to embrace it over the years," said Board. "That's really how I've made my money over the years and have continued to stay in the league. So it's definitely very important to me and just my game overall for sure. They always say the more you can do, the better. I've kind of just tried to have my hand in as many roles as I possibly can."

With spring OTAs underway, Board is already getting an early crash course in Patriots football where he hopes to make the kind of impact Belichick described him making last season.