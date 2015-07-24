Click if you live near Foxboro and love HTML, CMS, Photoshop and the PATRIOTS

Patriots.com is looking for a part-time digital media expert (Digital Content Associate) to help work on the official website for the 2015 NFL season.
Experience with Content Management Systems, HTML/CSS, and Photoshop is required.
The Digital Content Associate will publish and/or produce content including news articles, photos, audio/video, live streaming media, graphics, team data (eg. statistics and player biographies), event information (eg. schedules and scores), special promotions, custom web features and pages, sweepstakes, surveys, offers, and more for Patriots.com.
Extremely strong attention to detail and the ability to multitask is critical.
Job will be facilitated at Gillette Stadium. No telecommuting.