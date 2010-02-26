Coin flips settle first round of draft

The NFL conducted coin flips Friday to determine the final order of the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Six teams were directly involved in three coin flips, but two additional teams stood to gain.

As a result of three coin flips:

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the 10th pick, with the Denver Broncos , picking 11th. Denver acquired the pick from Chicago Bears in the Jay Cutler trade;

The Tennessee Titans will pick 16th and the San Francisco 49ers 17th, having acquired that pick from the Carolina Panthers;

The Atlanta Falcons now have the 19th pick, and the Houston Texans select 20th.

The coin flips, held because those spots were tied due to same strength of schedule and no division or conference tie-breakers applied, took place in the lobby of the Westin Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. The NFL had three coins specially made for the occasion, one for each tie. The coins had the logos of the tied teams representing heads and tails, so neither team actually called its choice.

Here is the complete first round:

Rams (1-15)

Lions (2-14)

Buccaneers (3-13)

Redskins (4-12)

Chiefs (4-12)

Seahawks (5-11)

Browns (5-11)

Raiders (5-11)

Bills (6-10)

Jaguars (7-9)

Broncos (from Bears, 7-9)

Dolphins (7-9)

49ers (8-8)

Seahawks (from Broncos, 8-8)

Giants (8-8)

Titans (8-8)

49ers (from Panthers, 8-8)

Steelers (9-7)

Falcons (9-7)

Texans (9-7)

Bengals (10-6)

Patriots (10-6)

Packers (11-5)

Eagles (11-5)

Ravens (9-7)

Cardinals (10-6)

Cowboys (11-5)

Chargers (13-3)

Jets (9-7)

Vikings (12-4)

Colts (14-2)

Saints (13-3)

The first round of the draft will be held Thursday, April 22.

Here is the order of the second round, which will be held Friday, April 23:

Rams

Lions

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Redskins

Browns

Raiders

Seahawks

Bills

Buccaneers (from Bears)

Dolphins

Patriots (from Jaguars)

Broncos

Giants

Panthers

Patriots (from Titans)

49ers

Texans

Chiefs (from Falcons)

Steelers

Patriots

Bengals

Eagles

Packers

Ravens

Cardinals

Cowboys

Chargers

Jets

Vikings

Colts