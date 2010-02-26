Official website of the New England Patriots

Coin flips settle first round of draft

The NFL conducted coin flips Friday to determine the final order of the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Six teams were directly involved in three coin flips, but two additional teams stood to gain.

Feb 26, 2010 at 01:00 AM

The NFL conducted coin flips Friday to determine the final order of the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Six teams were directly involved in three coin flips, but two additional teams stood to gain.

As a result of three coin flips:

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the 10th pick, with the Denver Broncos , picking 11th. Denver acquired the pick from Chicago Bears in the Jay Cutler trade;

The Tennessee Titans will pick 16th and the San Francisco 49ers 17th, having acquired that pick from the Carolina Panthers;

The Atlanta Falcons now have the 19th pick, and the Houston Texans select 20th.

The coin flips, held because those spots were tied due to same strength of schedule and no division or conference tie-breakers applied, took place in the lobby of the Westin Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. The NFL had three coins specially made for the occasion, one for each tie. The coins had the logos of the tied teams representing heads and tails, so neither team actually called its choice.

Here is the complete first round:

  1. Rams (1-15)
  1. Lions (2-14)
  1. Buccaneers (3-13)
  1. Redskins (4-12)
  1. Chiefs (4-12)
  1. Seahawks (5-11)
  1. Browns (5-11)
  1. Raiders (5-11)
  1. Bills (6-10)
  1. Jaguars (7-9)
  1. Broncos (from Bears, 7-9)
  1. Dolphins (7-9)
  1. 49ers (8-8)
  1. Seahawks (from Broncos, 8-8)
  1. Giants (8-8)
  1. Titans (8-8)
  1. 49ers (from Panthers, 8-8)
  1. Steelers (9-7)
  1. Falcons (9-7)
  1. Texans (9-7)
  1. Bengals (10-6)
  1. Patriots (10-6)
  1. Packers (11-5)
  1. Eagles (11-5)
  1. Ravens (9-7)
  1. Cardinals (10-6)
  1. Cowboys (11-5)
  1. Chargers (13-3)
  1. Jets (9-7)
  1. Vikings (12-4)
  1. Colts (14-2)
  1. Saints (13-3)

The first round of the draft will be held Thursday, April 22.

Here is the order of the second round, which will be held Friday, April 23:

  1. Rams
  1. Lions
  1. Buccaneers
  1. Chiefs
  1. Redskins
  1. Browns
  1. Raiders
  1. Seahawks
  1. Bills
  1. Buccaneers (from Bears)
  1. Dolphins
  1. Patriots (from Jaguars)
  1. Broncos
  1. Giants
  1. Panthers
  1. Patriots (from Titans)
  1. 49ers
  1. Texans
  1. Chiefs (from Falcons)
  1. Steelers
  1. Patriots
  1. Bengals
  1. Eagles
  1. Packers
  1. Ravens
  1. Cardinals
  1. Cowboys
  1. Chargers
  1. Jets
  1. Vikings
  1. Colts
  1. Saints
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising