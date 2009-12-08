Colts can clinch AFC's top seed, home-field advantage with win

INDIANAPOLIS -- If the Indianapolis Colts beat Denver on Sunday for their record-setting 22nd consecutive regular-season victory, they also will clinch the AFC's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The NFL notified team officials of the scenario on Monday.
A win over the Broncos (8-4) would make the Colts 13-0. San Diego (9-3) and Cincinnati (9-3) are the only other AFC teams who can reach 13 wins, but they still play each other. The winner of that game would lose a tiebreaker to Indianapolis at 13-3 based on common opponents.