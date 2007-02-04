Colts' Diem, Harper incur ankle injuries

MIAMI (Feb. 4, 2007) -- Colts starting cornerback Nick Harper and right tackle Ryan Diem injured ankles in the first half of the Super Bowl on Sunday night and didn't start the second half after being listed as questionable at halftime.
Harper played in the first half with a sprained left ankle and had not practiced since hurting it against New England in the AFC championship game. He was replaced at the start of the second half by second-year defensive back Marlin Jackson, who has played both safety and cornerback. Jackson was the Colts' first-round draft pick in 2005.
Rookie Charlie Johnson started the second half in place of Diem.
Tight end Ben Utecht also left early in the third quarter after taking a big hit on a 9-yard reception. The team said he bruised his ribs and was questionable to return. Bryan Fletcher replaced him in the lineup.
