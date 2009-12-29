Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 02 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Colts face great debate over pulling starters

Dec 29, 2009 at 12:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Jim Caldwell will not second-guess the decision to rest his starters Sunday.

He'll let everybody else do it for him.

One day after Indianapolis pulled the plug on its perfect season by sitting Peyton Manning and others with 5:36 left in the third quarter of a 15-10 game, the great debate raged in Indianapolis.

NFL purists expressed disappointment that the Colts sidestepped their shot at perfection. Other analysts suggested the Colts had an obligation to play it straight, and hometown fans expressed their anger with strong critiques on local radio shows.

None of it fazed Caldwell.

"I'm one of those guys, it's probably my greatest strength and my greatest weakness, I can focus in, I can narrow my scope, and once you make a decision you have to live with it," he said. "Certainly you weigh all the options before. You take a look at all the things that could occur, but once that decision is done you just keep moving."

Indy fans aren't ready to move on just yet.

After celebrating record after record during an unprecedented 23-game winning streak and feeling like they had a personal stake in the pursuit of perfection, they showered Lucas Oil Stadium with boos over the final 20 minutes Sunday. Pro Bowl receiver Reggie Wayne joked to a local television station that Indy might be the first 14-1 team to get booed at home.

In time, fans will likely calm down, and if the Colts win the Super Bowl, all will be forgiven.

"Ultimately, what matters the most is what happens in the postseason," Denver coach Josh McDaniels said. "So, I think their season is going to be determined by what they do once the playoffs start, not what happened yesterday."

The controversy has stoked passions among Indy sports fans and on the national stage unlike anything this community has seen since the firing of Bob Knight in 2000 or The Brawl in Detroit in 2004.

Yes, everybody has an opinion, but the only ones that really matter are voiced in the locker room -- and they support Caldwell.

"You get people who think you should have gone for it and people who think we did a disservice to the NFL by not playing our guys," said left tackle Charlie Johnson, who was deactivated for Sunday's game because of a foot injury. "But I think you have to look at the decisions coach Caldwell has made up to this point and trust him."

The decision also could have ramifications on the playoff race.

The Jets now have control, thanks to Sunday's victory, and teams such as Pittsburgh or Houston could end up missing the postseason because the Colts rested key players.

"Obviously I would have loved to have seen them win that game," Houston coach Gary Kubiak said. "But for us it really doesn't matter. We have to worry about taking care of our business. ... They've got to do what they think they got to do. But we've got to worry about ourselves."

Caldwell and team president Bill Polian, the architect of the Colts, insist they did what was best for the team. Their goal, Polian and Caldwell continue to insist, is to win the Super Bowl -- not go 16-0. And the best way to accomplish that, they believe, is to be healthy.

So they sat the starters for the final 20 minutes, allowing the Jets to rally for a 29-15 victory. They're likely to sit even longer this weekend in Buffalo.

"The perfect season was never an issue with us," Polian said after the game. "We've said it time and time and time again. It's somebody else's issue, but not ours. That was of no concern. Football logic has to come into play, and that logic is it makes no sense to have guys out there with the potential for injuries."

Fans didn't buy Polian's contention.

Callers to radio shows repeatedly questioned Indy's tack. Some asked for refunds. Others described Polian as "arrogant" and one fan said the team "spit in our face." One talk show host read an e-mail on the air that said the Colts didn't lose Sunday's game, they forfeited it, and many brought up the Colts' previous postseason failures.

In three of the last four years, Indianapolis has not won a playoff game. The other time, the Colts won the Lombardi Trophy.

It's a tricky question.

Oakland defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who played on the perfect Patriots in 2007, and Titans coach Jeff Fisher, who had the last team to lose a game in 2008, believe organizations have to make the decision that is best for them, even though Fisher said he would play his starters if he were 14-0.

So will Caldwell's decision be worth it? Maybe.

"I think everybody really had the sense that if they played their players they would win the next two games. They didn't," Fisher said. "But I think we have to wait and see and then go back and ask yourself that question. Just wait and see what happens in the playoffs."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

The veteran defensive back will be needed to play an important role in the Patriots secondary.
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin made the Patriots initial 53-man roster, extending a streak that goes back almost two decades.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Quinn Nordin 9/2: 'I'm trying to be the best I can'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/2: 'I definitely have my own energy'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/2: 'Wherever they want to play me, I'm comfortable'

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 9/2: 'I'm going to embrace the challenge'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Press Pass: Mac Jones takes the reins

Josh McDaniels, Troy Brown, Ivan Fears and more discuss the current makeup of the Patriots roster following cut down day.

Patriots honor community heroes

The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation celebrated individuals who served their community during the pandemic at the 2021 Patriots Premiere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising