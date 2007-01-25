Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 25 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 26 - 08:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Colts' Freeney weighs in on NFL steroid policy

Put Dwight Freeney in the Jason Taylor camp when it comes to banned substances. The Indianapolis defensive end endorsed the NFL's tougher steroids policy, called for Olympic-style testing and said players who test positive should be ineligible for any postseason awards including the Pro Bowl.

Jan 25, 2007 at 03:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 25, 2007) -- Put Dwight Freeney in the Jason Taylor camp when it comes to banned substances.

The Indianapolis defensive end endorsed the NFL's tougher steroids policy, called for Olympic-style testing and said players who test positive should be ineligible for any postseason awards including the Pro Bowl.

"It's a shame guys get rewarded for that, and Shawne (Merriman) is a prime example," Freeney told The Associated Press. "I got to know him at the Pro Bowl, and I know he's a good guy. But what kind of message is that if you get away with cheating and you still reap the benefits?"

Taylor, a defensive end for Miami, won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award after making similar comments last month on a conference call with Indianapolis reporters. Taylor edged Denver cornerback Champ Bailey and Merriman, the San Diego linebacker who was suspended for four games because of a failed steroids test.

"If you get caught cheating, you have to wonder how many plays did you make because of that? You don't really know," Freeney said. "If it makes you faster and stronger, that's what the game is about. It has to do with a lot of other things. If you're faster and stronger than the next guy and you run him over, that has a lot to do with it."

The NFL and players association announced an agreement on a stronger policy to winnow out violators. Under the policy, more players will face random drugs tests and they will be tested for more substances, too. It also adopted a new punishment -- including automatic forfeiture of a prorated portion of signing bonuses for suspended players.

Freeney believes that's a step in the right direction, and urged the league to make an even stronger statement.

"I wish they would go all the way, to tell you the truth, like the Olympics," he said. "Cheating has no place in the game."

Freeney did draw a distinction between using supplements, that might contain hidden substances such as ephedrine, which is banned by the NFL, and more obvious performance-enhancing drugs like steroids. Still, he acknowledged players must be held accountable for whatever they put in their bodies.

"I think there is a difference," he said. "I'm not saying he (Merriman) knew or whatever. But at the end of the day, they're performance-enhanced drugs and shouldn't be rewarded."

He acknowledged that the league has cleaned up since the 1980s when most believe steroid use was rampant in the NFL, although he said he was not sure how many players were using steroids now.

Freeney thinks the announcement was a good start, and he hopes the league takes stronger action in the future.

"You know, it really upset me listening to the announcers and everything talking about (Merriman) the most dominant player this year or whatever," Freeney said. "I mean, he just got caught using illegal substances. Come on."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

The Patriots might have to tap their backup quarterback depth if Mac Jones is unable to play against Packers.

news

Lo que nos dejó el juego de los Patriots ante los Ravens

Algunas observaciones del encuentro de esta tarde

news

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Ravens.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

The Ravens unlocked quarterback Lamar Jackson and ran to a win at Gillette Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/25

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 9/25

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players react to home opener loss to Ravens

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux and more addresses the media on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game Week 3

Watch New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Matthew Judon 9/25: "We've got to play better defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Watch game highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising