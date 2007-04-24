Colts ink DE Thomas to one-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (April 24, 2007) -- Colts defensive end Josh Thomas signed a one-year tender, keeping him the Super Bowl champions next season.
Thomas has been a key player in Indianapolis' defensive line rotation since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2004.
He finished last season with 35 tackles, one sack and recovered one fumble last season. He also had a sack and recovered a fumble during the Colts' playoff run. He's played in 37 career games, starting two and had 47 career tackles in his first two NFL seasons.