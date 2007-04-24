Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 12 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 14 - 10:40 AM

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Ja'Whaun Bentley

Press Pass: Prepping for the Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

Patriots Fan Predictions Contest

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Mac Jones 11/10: "Just have a plan and be ready to go"

Belestrator: Cleveland Browns Playmakers

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Colts ink DE Thomas to one-year deal

Apr 24, 2007 at 03:30 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (April 24, 2007) -- Colts defensive end Josh Thomas signed a one-year tender, keeping him the Super Bowl champions next season.

Thomas has been a key player in Indianapolis' defensive line rotation since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2004.

He finished last season with 35 tackles, one sack and recovered one fumble last season. He also had a sack and recovered a fumble during the Colts' playoff run. He's played in 37 career games, starting two and had 47 career tackles in his first two NFL seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Bill Belichick talks about the philosophical roots of his game plan-flexible football teams.
news

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 12, 2021.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/12

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Socios.com Enters NFL and MLS via Trailblazing Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021

Matthew Slater 11/12: "We need everyone to do their part"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Jalen Mills 11/12: "It comes down to the fundamentals"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/12: "We definitely are going to be ready to go"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021

Brandon Bolden 11/12: "We try to learn from each other"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Ja'Whaun Bentley

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley on his contributions to the team over the years. Bentley speaks on making key plays when they count and his expectations facing the Cleveland Browns.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising