Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 19 - 03:35 PM | Tue Jan 24 - 11:55 AM

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Colts longtime left tackle Tarik Glenn to retire

Tarik Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowl tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, announced he will retire from the NFL because he no longer has the passion he once had for football.

Jul 24, 2007 at 03:30 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (July 24, 2007) -- Tarik Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowl tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, announced he will retire from the NFL because he no longer has the passion he once had for football.

The 31-year-old Glenn, a first-round draft pick out of California in 1997, started 154 regular-season games during his 10-year career. A steady blocker on the left side of the offensive line, he was a main reason quarterback Peyton Manning was sacked only 15 times last season and a league-low 176 times since Manning joined the team in 1998.

"Making this decision, I had to step outside that (team) role and see what was good for myself and my family, and that was hard to do," Glenn said at a news conference at the Colts' headquarters. "Hearing people talk and players asking me to reconsider and reminding me of some of the things and what I mean to this team, it hurts. It really hurts.

"But I'm real convinced this is what I should do."

The 6-foot-5, 332-pound Glenn was second to 11-year veteran receiver Marvin Harrison in years of service with the Colts.

He reportedly had hinted to teammates he was considering retirement after the Colts' Super Bowl victory against Chicago, and Indianapolis took Tony Ugoh, a three-year starter at Arkansas, in the second round of the NFL draft in April.

Glenn said the Colts' long championship season was "emotionally draining," and in early May he began feeling he was "just going through the motions" during offseason workouts.

By the end of last month, he said, he realized his passion for the sport had diminished.

"It would not be fair to the team or the game not to give it my all," he said.

Glenn, who was born in Cleveland but grew up in Oakland, Calif., said he would remain in Indianapolis and work in the community and with a nonprofit charity organization he started in 2001.

He said Manning and others tried to talk him out of retiring, but when their efforts failed, wished him well.

"That's OK," he said. "I wanted to hear what everybody else's feelings were, because it was affecting everybody. ... I hate the fact I feel like I feel, but I've just got to move on."

The Colts have lost four other starters -- cornerbacks Jason David and Nick Harper, former Pro Bowl linebacker Cato June and running back Dominic Rhodes -- through free agency. They also released receiver Brandon Stokley and defensive tackle Montae Reagor, starters until they suffered season-ending injuries in 2006.

Others seen as possible replacements for Glenn include veteran Ryan Diem, in a switch from right tackle, and Charlie Johnson, a rookie last year who started the second half of the Super Bowl after Diem was injured.

"Obviously, it's hard to replace a player of Tarik's ability," team president Bill Polian said. "He hardly ever was injured, but you prepare for that as a team, so we have players that are going to have to step in."

Polian wouldn't speculate on the Indianapolis lineup as the team prepares for the start of training camp July 29 in Terre Haute.

"We've got a lot of good players on the offensive line," he said. "Virtually any player can play any position. ... Right now, it's a question of working through all the permutations."

Team owner Jim Irsay said he met with Glenn for about three hours the night of July 23, but did not try to get him to change his mind.

"I just want to make sure, face to face, he was sure about this decision. ... I could tell he was. It's tough, but we're going to go forward," Irsay said.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

The Patriots had two players honored by the Pro Football Writers Association for their stellar 2022 seasons.

news

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Where do the Pats have the biggest holes on their roster heading into 2023?

news

Jonathan Kraft zu Gast im NFL Deutschland Podcast

Jonathan Kraft, Präsident der New England Patriots, war Gast im offiziellen NFL Deutschland Podcast und sprach dort über das Spiel in Deutschland.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising