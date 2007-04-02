Official website of the New England Patriots

Colts' Reid arrested for marijuana possession

Apr 02, 2007 at 03:59 AM

FREEHOLD, N.J. (April 2, 2007) -- Indianapolis Colts defensive end Darrell Reid was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana, borough police said.

The 24-year-old Freehold native was stopped by police on a downtown street early March 31 after they received an anonymous call reporting an intoxicated person. The officer who responded noticed a strong smell of marijuana and saw a small plastic bag in the open door of Reid's rental car that contained marijuana, police said.

Reid was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, obstruction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, which are all misdemeanors. He was released March 31 after making bail and is scheduled to appear in municipal court April 3, according to Lt. Mark Wodell.

Reid has played for the Colts the last two seasons and in 2006 was second on the team in special teams tackles with 19. He was signed as a free agent in 2005 after playing four years at the University of Minnesota.

A message left for Colts spokesman Craig Kelley at his office was not immediately returned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

