 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Apr 24 - 04:00 PM | Thu Apr 25 - 07:25 PM

Photos: Patriots host gamers tournament at Helix eSports

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Photos: Day 2 of Voluntary Veteran Mini Camp

Patriots Draft: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Draft Countdown: Sharing Final Thoughts, Picks and Predictions

DeMario Douglas' Journey to the NFL

Lazar's Final Positional Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Day 1 of Voluntary Veteran Mini Camp

Patriots Unfiltered: Draft Rumors, Weighing Trade-down Scenarios, Best Fits

NFL Notes: Some thoughts as the draft approaches

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

Christian Gonzalez's Journey from College Football to the NFL

Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Colts release veteran DT Simon

The Indianapolis Colts released veteran defensive tackle Corey Simon. Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday that he expected to release the former Pro Bowl tackle within the next few days, ending months of speculation concerning Simon's future with the Super Bowl champions.

Aug 04, 2007 at 03:00 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Aug. 4, 2007) -- The Indianapolis Colts released veteran defensive tackle Corey Simon.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday that he expected to release the former Pro Bowl tackle within the next few days, ending months of speculation concerning Simon's future with the Super Bowl champions.

Simon did not pass his physical last weekend. He was expected to report to camp on time July 29 but was never seen at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

Simon did not play last season and was eventually placed on the non-football illness/injury list with an undisclosed ailment.

The Colts also waived rookie wide receiver Michael DePriest and placed tight end Mike Seidman on injured reserve with a knee injury. Seidman was signed this past spring after five seasons with Carolina.

Indianapolis also signed a pair of free agents, defensive end Noland Burchette and wide receiver Aaron Brown. Burchette is a 6-foot-2, 259-pound rookie defensive lineman who played at Virginia Tech. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta.

Brown is a 6-3, 212-pound rookie receiver who played at New Hampshire. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Buffalo.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

 Patriots Unfiltered offers some quick-hitters on the 2024 draft with picks, predictions and more.
news

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
news

Guía del Draft 2024 de los Patriots 

Un vistazo de lo que podemos esperar a partir del jueves.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Lazar's Final Positional Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL Notes: Some thoughts as the draft approaches

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Get Hyped for the 2024 NFL Draft

Get Hyped for the 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots Draft: Inside the Numbers

We go inside the numbers for a historical look at past Patriots drafts.

DeMario Douglas' Journey to the NFL

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas shares his journey from St. Augustine, Florida to the NFL. He talks about how he found his home in college football at Liberty University and how family drives every decision he makes. Douglas was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Predictions for Patriots' selection at No. 34 overall 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Marc Ross, Bucky Brooks, Lance Zierlein and Rhett Lewis explain why the following three prospects would be ideal fits for the New England Patriots at pick No. 34 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft: Arizona Wildcats offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette.

Christian Gonzalez's Journey from College Football to the NFL

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez shares his journey from Texas to the NFL. He talks about his time playing college football at Colorado and Oregon and how his relationship with his coach Demetrice Martin helped motivate him and prepare him for the next level. Gonzalez was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising