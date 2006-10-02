Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Aug 30 - 02:00 PM | Thu Aug 31 - 11:55 AM

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Colts sending small group to Wayne funeral

Coach Tony Dungy said the Indianapolis Colts plan to send a small group to the funeral of wide receiver Reggie Wayne's brother.

Oct 02, 2006 at 04:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 2, 2006) -- Coach Tony Dungy said the Indianapolis Colts plan to send a small group to the funeral of wide receiver Reggie Wayne's brother.

Among those expected to attend are quarterback Peyton Manning, Wayne's fellow receivers, Dungy and a few others.

Dungy said other players might make their own arrangements to attend the funeral in Louisiana.

"I imagine there will be some guys who go on their own," Dungy said. "We're going to take the captains, some defensive veterans, the receivers. It's kind of a small group because we wanted to prepare and take care of some injuries. I think Reggie understands we'd all like to be there."

Rashad Wayne, Reggie's older brother, died Sept. 24 when the delivery truck he was driving crashed into a highway guardrail in Kenner, La. Police said the 32-year-old Rashad Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reggie Wayne missed two days of practice last week and headed back to Louisiana following the team's game. He caught four passes for 74 yards against the Jets and ranked fifth in the NFL with 358 yards receiving following Sunday's games.

After the 31-28 victory in New York, Wayne acknowledged he was still grieving and decided to play after his mother said his brother would have wanted him to play.

"I knew he was watching and I wanted to go out and play for him and get a big win for him," Wayne said. "It's been rough, it's my brother and we were very close. I felt he wanted me to come back and play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

After sawing down their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, the Patriots started to compose their practice squad on Wednesday.
news

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England! 
news

8 Pats-Rookies, die du dir unbedingt merken musst

Der NFL-Traum lebt – diese acht Rookies haben den Sprung in unseren 53-Mann-Kader geschafft.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne 8/30: "Always room to grow"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Ty Montgomery 8/30: "Happy to be here"

Patriots running back Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Mack Wilson 8/30: "Trying to put our best foot forward"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 8/30: "Focused on ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 8/30: "Getting ready for the season"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Top 12 Tom Brady Patriots Moments

Re-live the Top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady's New England Patriots career. Mike Dussault and Paul Perillo break down the iconic throws, historic comebacks and legendary Super Bowl championships as New England prepares to welcome the greatest quarterback of all time back to Gillette Stadium during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising