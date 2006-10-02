Colts sending small group to Wayne funeral

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 2, 2006) -- Coach Tony Dungy said the Indianapolis Colts plan to send a small group to the funeral of wide receiver Reggie Wayne's brother.

Among those expected to attend are quarterback Peyton Manning, Wayne's fellow receivers, Dungy and a few others.

Dungy said other players might make their own arrangements to attend the funeral in Louisiana.

"I imagine there will be some guys who go on their own," Dungy said. "We're going to take the captains, some defensive veterans, the receivers. It's kind of a small group because we wanted to prepare and take care of some injuries. I think Reggie understands we'd all like to be there."

Rashad Wayne, Reggie's older brother, died Sept. 24 when the delivery truck he was driving crashed into a highway guardrail in Kenner, La. Police said the 32-year-old Rashad Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reggie Wayne missed two days of practice last week and headed back to Louisiana following the team's game. He caught four passes for 74 yards against the Jets and ranked fifth in the NFL with 358 yards receiving following Sunday's games.

After the 31-28 victory in New York, Wayne acknowledged he was still grieving and decided to play after his mother said his brother would have wanted him to play.