Combine: Offensive line

Moving a bit further down the list, Colorado's David Bakhtiari (6-4, 299) is an interesting prospect. A former teammate of Solder's at Colorado, Bakhtiari left the Buffs with a year of eligibility remaining but is confident he's ready the next level.

"The biggest point I came up with was I felt I was mentally mature enough, I wanted to make this my career, I want to treat it like a full-time job, and I want to be surrounded by guys who also want this to be their job," said Bakhtiari, who is projected to go in the second round. "And I understand, someone told me if you go to the next level, you're going to be taking a grown man's job, steady income from somebody, and I said yes I understand and I was able to cope with it."

Moving toward the mid-to-later rounds, Virginia's Oday Aboushi (6-5, 310), Arkansas Pine-Bluff's Terron Armstead (6-5, 306), San Jose State's David Quessenberry (6-5, 294), Ohio State's Reid Fragel (6-7, 298) and Wisconsin'sRicky Wagner (6-6, 310) are all possibilities.

Fragel has little experience as a tackle after spending most of his career at tight end. But Urban Meyer's arrival in Columbus brought those days to an end, and they also put Fragel in position to earn a living as a lineman.

"The offense that Coach Meyer brought in was more of a spread type," Fragel said. "And being a traditional tight end and seeing Mike Adams and JB Shugarts (former Buckeye linemen) both leaving, I knew that was a position we needed help at and a position I felt I could help our team at.

"I'd say it was the pass pro footwork has been the biggest adjustment. Coming from tight end, it was a little different. The run game was always natural to me. I was a blocking TE and a lineman at heart so to speak. So that came a little more naturally. But the pass pro took a little more time. I feel more and more comfortable as time goes on."

Another intriguing late-round prospect is Wisconsin's Ricky Wagner. The personable 6-6, 310-pound Wagner never played tackle in high school but bulked up during his time with the Badgers.