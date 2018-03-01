Combine: Running backs the talk of Indy

Walton played in just four games for Miami last fall after a sophomore campaign that saw him run for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's brings an interesting personal story to the NFL as the father of a young daughter who has had to mature through the years after his father was murdered when he was just seven and his mother passed away last spring.

After struggling through an ankle injury that made for a "depressing" season, Walton still decided it was time to turn pro. He already met with Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears this week in Indy and has been compared by some to both Lewis and White.

"I watched both of those guys," Walton said. "They gave me the comparison to James White, I think. I think both of those guys have a hell of a job with that type of offense, with Tom Brady, that guy, the GOAT, the legend, passing the ball. But also when they get on the ground, they do a great job of taking advantage of creases and popping huge lanes free."

Wilton has delusions of grandeur and is more than willing to work his way up from mid- or late-round pick at the next level.

"Listen, I just want to get an opportunity," Wilton declared. "I don't care what round I go in. My mindset is, once I get an opportunity with a team, the team that gets me they're going to get a hard worker, a competitor and a guy who loves the game. Time will tell itself."

Thomas transferred from Auburn and is coming off a 1,000-yard season but knows his chances to make it to the next level rely on him showing his can contribute all over the field. He, too, looks at Lewis as a guy to model his game after.