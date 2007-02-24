Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 21 - 12:00 AM | Mon Oct 24 - 05:55 PM

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Combing the Combine: Saturday's notes

Saturday's action at the Combine included plenty of linebackers and defensive linemen, as well press conferences with some a number of NFL head coaches and top decision makers.

Feb 24, 2007 at 11:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- There's little question what the most glamorous, well-known aspect of the NFL Combine is: the 40-yard dash. Shaving just a tenth or even a couple hundredths of a second from the ever import time can literally mean millions of dollars for pro prospects at almost every position.

And even though many coaches and players know that running in shorts for a slew of stopwatches doesn't necessarily translate to action in pads on the football field, the importance placed on a player's 40 time remains as high as ever.

Saturday's action at the RCA Dome included the first groups of players to run the 40 at the 2007 Combine as place kickers, punters, long snappers, offensive linemen and tight ends ran. While those aren't exactly the top speed-based positions -- wide receiver, cornerback, running back, linebacker and defensive back – spots where the 40 time can be as important as any aspect of a players' pre-draft file, every player at every position knows the importance of the 40 time at the Combine and future pro days.

Over the next three days every player invited to the Combine at every position will have the opportunity to run the 40 in front of some of the most important decision makers in the NFL. While many high-profile players often choose not to run in Indy, this year's crop has plenty of top-end talent planning on proving their mettle against each other on the RCA Dome FieldTurf.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are expected to run on Sunday. Defensive linemen and linebackers will run on Monday and all the defensive backs will be the last to do the run testing on Tuesday just before the close of the Combine.

Whenever and wherever they end up running, though, all the players at almost all the various positions know exactly how important the 40 time can be in terms of their football futures. Guys like Deion Sanders, DeAngelo Hall and other future NFL superstars ran some of the fastest Combine 40 times in history, something many in this year's class are hoping to do as well.

Texas-El Paso wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins actually hopes to challenge the unofficial Combine 40 time record when he runs on Sunday, seeking to best a 4.24 mark that was set by Eastern Kentucky wide receiver Rondel Menendez in 1999.

"I ran a 4.18 at UTEP. That was electronic (timed)," Higgins said. "I told my agent I'll settle for a 4.2. That's what I'm shooting for, but we'll see what happens. If I run a 4.1, I'll take that too."

Florida State linebacker Buster Davis, a guy chased by plenty of questions about his 5-9, 238-pound build, hopes his 40 time will boost his stock from a current rating by many as a potential mid-round pick.

"I expect to run fast enough to where they need to reshuffled the draft board," Davis said with confidence.

In the end pretty much every player at the Combine is running to do that same thing.

"Low 4.4," Texas running back and return man Selvin Young said of his personal expectations in the 40. "If I hit 4.3, bingo!"

And as with most games of bingo, that would likely come with a nice payday.

Report: Evans re-signsWhile Corey Dillon may not be back for another run in 2007, one other member of the Patriots backfield from last season, fullback Heath Evans, will be. According to the Boston Globe, Evans re-signed with the Patriots this week, passing up the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent and test the open market this March.

Evans originally joined the Patriots as an emergency injury fill-in during the 2005 season. He then re-signed with the team for 2006, a season in which he carried the ball 27 times for 117 yards and caught seven passes for 34 yards and one touchdowns.

With Evans back in the mix and Dillon apparently out of the picture once he gets his release on March 2, the Patriots currently have Laurence Maroney, Kevin Faulk and Evans under contract at running back heading into 2007.

Brady-to-Brady connection
Thanks to the Charlie Weis connection, Notre Dame quarterback and potential high first round pick Brady Quinn has gotten the chance to speak with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a number of times over the last few years. Having evolved as a pro quarterback under Weis, Brady has a unique perspective from which to offer Quinn advice.

"I've talked to him a number of times," Quinn said. "The first couple of times I talked to him, he was more trying to help me from the shell shock I was probably going to get from some of Coach Weis' first rippings. So that was helpful. But then the more we got into it, the more he just talked about 'Hey, it's simple. Just be yourself. Keep doing what you've done to get you where you are. Don't change. Don't allow what people say to change your work ethic, the way you do every day and how you think about yourself because you deep down you're a good player. Whatever you've done to get to this point is only going to lead you to greater things in the future.'

"I really can't thank him enough for everything he's really helped me with in talking about not only Coach Weis and the offense, but also helping me personally to understand all that comes into this process."

Wolverine love
Michigan inside linebacker David Harris said Saturday that he stays in touch with former teammate and current Patriot Pierre Woods. Woods -- who played in eight games for New England last fall as an undrafted free agent and finished fourth on the team with 11 special teams tackles -- has talked to Harris about the pre-draft process and what he might expect at the next level.

"He's cool. We talk every other month or so," Harris said. "He likes it out there a lot. He likes the Patriots staff and he loves it."

While there has yet to be any talk of a football reunion, Harris is keeping an open mind.

"We haven't really talked about that, but I wouldn't mind it."

Quick HitsWith the first groups of players running the 40, a number of players put up impressive times that could help their draft status. Missouri Southern offensive lineman Allen Barbre led his group with a 4.84. The top time in the other group of offensive linemen came from Texas Tech's Gabe Hall with a 4.91 followed closely by Wisconsin's Joe Thomas and his time of 4.92. Miami tight end Greg Olsen led the third group of runners, notching a 4.51 that some scouts actually had as a blazing number for a tight end of 4.47. … Plenty of NFL coaches, GMs and decision makers continued to make their way through the media room at the Combine. Saturday the group included Giants GM Jerry Reese, new Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, Cardinals vice president of football operations Rod Graves, Rams head coach Scott Linehan, new Falcons head coach Bobby Petrino, 49ers head coach Mike Nolan, Jaguars vice president of player personnel James Harris, Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome and new Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips. … Potential top overall pick Calvin Johnson (Georgia Tech) and highly rated receiver Dwayne Jarrett (USC) addressed the media one day after the rest of the receivers answered questions. … NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock also held a press conference. … One of the more interesting aspects of Friday's press conferences with many of the NFL's head coaches and GMs came when a fire alarm sounded in the Indiana Convention Center media room during Vikings head coach Brad Childress' meeting with the media. … For the second straight year Nolan used Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi as an example of a player who took full advantage of the Combine to show his stuff, feeding off the competitive fire rather than choosing not to run as many top prospects do. "A great example for me – Tedy Bruschi. When he came through the Combine, I'll never forget, following the linebackers' drills. And you want to do everything five times but you can only do it twice. But he would jump up there a third time, and they couldn't pull him down. And he would do it four times and again, what is somebody going to do, say, 'hey, no more?' I think he finally fatigued and just quit. And you can see what he's turned out to be." … David Harris also had some interesting comments on fellow Michigan prospect Alan Branch, a top defensive lineman and potential first-round pick. Harris gave an unexpected response when asked what the most impressive thing he's seen the versatile Branch do. "I have seen him break-dance. He's a big guy. He can move pretty good for a big guy. He was good. I'll give him that. He did the helicopter."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

news

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is settling into his right guard role in his third season and his game continues to blossom.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 21, 2022.

news

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Kendrick Bourne

Get an inside look into Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and see when he traveled to his former high school in Oregon. Kendrick opens up about his passion for music, and the big surprise in store for his parents.

Mac Jones 10/21: "I've done a good job trying to help the team as best I can"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his locker room interview on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 10/21: "We look at all of our guys as starters"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Friday, October 21, 2022

Mike Onwenu 10/21: "We try to do our best out there every day"

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/21: Monday Night Football "was a great part in the development of the National Football League and football"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Start, Bench or Cut with Hunter Henry

We play a game of start, bench or cut with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising