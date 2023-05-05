Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

As Martin said, Gonzalez made everything look effortless, which concerned some NFL evaluators. As did his quiet nature and low-key temperament, which is different from typical diva corners.

The sometimes exaggerated knocks on Gonzalez's scouting reports caused the top cover corner in the draft to fall right into Bill Belichick's lap with the 17th overall selection, a massive win for the Patriots.

Martin assured everyone who would listen that Gonzalez didn't have any effort issues and is extremely competitive. He made it look that easy because it was for him at the collegiate level.

"He was always in position to make plays. So he never gave off like he was straining to make a play. It was just always so effortless. You don't need to strain, and you don't need to panic. You don't need to do it because he's in great position," Martin said. "He's a super competitor. He's super hard on himself. That's what makes him so good. Because he doesn't like to make mistakes, he's just not gonna rah-rah about it."

Martin agreed that Gonzalez's quiet confidence and meticulous approach is like a former Patriot star cornerback who won Defensive Player of the Year under Belichick in 2019.

"Stephon Gilmore is a great example. I showed Gonzo tons of film on Gilmore. Just how he broke down film and mastered his opponents and stuff like that. He's more of a quiet assassin."

With silly-smooth cover talent and a personality like a former Pats Pro Bowler, the next puzzle piece that made Gonzalez a perfect match for the Patriots was how he operated behind the scenes.

The Oregon assistant coach asked to keep Gonzalez's notebooks so that he could teach newcomers how to take notes in meetings.

"I still have some of his notebooks, which I use to teach the young guys how to take notes. This is what I expect when I'm in here talking to you guys. This is how you got to do those types of things, and it works right now because obviously he's the hot name," Martin said. "We know young guys coming in and be like, oh, dang, he did care. It was neat. It was color coordinated, you know, organized."

Gonzalez's recall and ability to avoid repeating errors stood out to his coaches, which he routinely took from the classroom onto the field.

"He has the ability to identify mistakes, correct them, and then not repeat them again. At this level, you get a lot of repeat offenders. Gonzo would take stuff, and it's boom, and you don't have to worry about him doing anything wrong again," Martin recalled.

Following the selection in the first round last Thursday night, director of player personnel Matt Groh connected the final dot that made Gonzalez a slam-dunk selection for the Patriots on night one.

Groh noted that Gonzalez played in Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's Alabama-style defense during his one season in Eugene. Lupoi spent four seasons on Nick Saban's staff before spending time in the NFL, while Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Between Lanning, Lupoi, and his first defensive coordinator at Colorado, Tyson Summers, Gonzalez now has experience in Patriots-style coverages with the coaching connections between Belichick, Saban, and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

"We ran the same scheme that they ran at Alabama and that Coach Lanning ran at Georgia. So a lot of match coverage, a lot of man-to-man, playing quarters, traps (coverage). So there's nothing that he's gonna do for the Pats that he hasn't already been exposed to," Martin explained.

So there you have the steps that led us to the point where Gonzalez was an easy choice for the cornerback-needy Patriots in the first round.

Although the Patriots have solid cornerback depth, size and elite lockdown potential on the boundary were a top need for New England. In a defense that operates with its corners on an island, Belichick's system is at its best with a true number-one guy.