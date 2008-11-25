Official website of the New England Patriots

Contribute to children's coat drive on game days

Patriot Place retailers will collect winter coats for low-income and homeless children from fans attending the two remaining regular-season home games.

Nov 25, 2008 at 07:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - In support of Patriot Place's coat drive to benefit Cradles to Crayons, the New England Patriots are asking fans attending the Patriots' two remaining regular-season home games to donate a new or gently used children's coat on game day.

"We know our fans are used to bundling up to attend home games in late November and December. We're hoping that in addition to remembering their own winter coat, every Patriots fan brings a children's coat and helps keep a child safe and warm this winter," said Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett.

Fans can drop off a new or gently used coat suitable for children from infants to age 12 at any Patriot Place retailer before or after Sunday's 4:15 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, or the Dec. 21 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Local charity Cradles to Crayons will then distribute the coats to local low-income and homeless children in need of warm coats this winter.

This Friday, Nov. 28, the Patriots Ladies will kick off the coat drive by donating hundreds of coats collected by Patriots players, coaches and their families. Also on Friday, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon will offer free admission to individuals who donate a coat at The Hall.

Visitors to Patriot Place will have the opportunity to donate coats through Dec. 24, with some Patriot Place retailers offering discounts and prizes for coat donations.

About Cradles to Crayons

Cradles to Crayons provides free of charge to low-income and homeless children from birth to pre-teen the basic essentials they need to be safe, warm, ready to learn, and valued. They also set a foundation for lasting change through the meaningful, tangible volunteer opportunities provided to thousands of youth and adults each year.

