NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

Corwin Brown added to Patriots coaching staff

Jan 29, 2010 at 05:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that Corwin Brown has been added as a defensive coach on Bill Belichick's coaching staff.

Brown, who played three seasons for the Patriots (1993-96) after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan, most recently spent the last three seasons (2007-09) as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame. Brown was hired at Notre Dame on Jan. 19, 2007, following 14 years of tutelage as a player and assistant coach.

An eight-year NFL player, Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He started 20 of the 120 games he appeared in and totaled 177 tackles. Brown's first four seasons were played with the Patriots before moving to the Jets from 1997-98. His final two seasons were played with the Detroit Lions (1999-00)

Brown broke into coaching at the University of Virginia, where he coached special teams from 2001-03. Prior to Notre Dame, Brown coached the defensive backs of the New York Jets for three years (2004-06). During his tenure, the Jets intercepted 56 passes, tied for fifth most in the NFL during that time. Cornerback Ty Law was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2005 with Brown's coaching and safety Kerry Rhodes was named to the NFL all-rookie team in '05.

In college, Brown was a member of four Big Ten Conference championship teams at Michigan and was recruited by legendary head coach Bo Schembechler.

