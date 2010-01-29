Corwin Brown added to Patriots coaching staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that Corwin Brown has been added as a defensive coach on Bill Belichick's coaching staff.

Brown, who played three seasons for the Patriots (1993-96) after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan, most recently spent the last three seasons (2007-09) as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame. Brown was hired at Notre Dame on Jan. 19, 2007, following 14 years of tutelage as a player and assistant coach.

An eight-year NFL player, Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He started 20 of the 120 games he appeared in and totaled 177 tackles. Brown's first four seasons were played with the Patriots before moving to the Jets from 1997-98. His final two seasons were played with the Detroit Lions (1999-00)

Brown broke into coaching at the University of Virginia, where he coached special teams from 2001-03. Prior to Notre Dame, Brown coached the defensive backs of the New York Jets for three years (2004-06). During his tenure, the Jets intercepted 56 passes, tied for fifth most in the NFL during that time. Cornerback Ty Law was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2005 with Brown's coaching and safety Kerry Rhodes was named to the NFL all-rookie team in '05.