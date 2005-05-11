Cowboys sign Duke hoops player Love

IRVING, Texas (May 11, 2005) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent Reggie Love, who played football and basketball at Duke.
Love went to training camp with Green Bay last season as a rookie receiver and was released before the regular season. After being released by the Packers, he returned to Duke and played 21 basketball games for the Blue Devils last season.
The 6-foot-4, 224-pound Love started 26 games and caught 75 passes for 895 yards and six touchdowns at Duke, but the Cowboys plan to move him to linebacker.