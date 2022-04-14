Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

"I think Boston is the best sports town in America," Harris recently said while appearing on the "View From The Rafters" podcast. "I just wanted to do everything I could to go out support. I try to go to some Bruins games, I try to go to Celtics games, obviously, I tried to go to Fenway -- I just tried to do it all."

Many young stars currently make up Boston's sports landscape, and Harris feels grateful for the opportunity to befriend athletes from other teams.

He even snagged an invite to Tatum's 24th birthday party.