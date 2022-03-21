Official website of the New England Patriots

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Damien Harris is all-in on Celtics with this bold take

The Patriots running back has become quite the Green Teamer during his time in New England.

Mar 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Damien Harris Celtics Game
Michael Dwyer / AP Photo

Damien Harris is a familiar face at TD Garden, known to sit courtside at Celtics games when his busy football schedule allows it.

With how well Boston has been playing of late, it seems the team has won the New England Patriots running back over entirely. After the Celtics earned another decisive victory on the road Sunday night -- this time against reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets -- Harris took to social media to share his bold take about where Boston stands in the NBA.

"Celtics are the best team in the league!!" Harris tweeted after the game.

The Celtics are 22-3 in their last 25 games, having defeated 14 other playoff teams through that span. Their league-best defense has propelled a dramatic turnaround, and with the way they're connecting on offense, what team would want to get in their way?

Boston wing Jayson Tatum received MVP chants Sunday night on the road in the reigning MVP's home arena, and the chemistry between him, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Rob Williams has been years in the making.

So, Harris just may be on to something.

The Celtics have a chance to sweep their four-game West Coast trip Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, perhaps we'll see Harris and some of his teammates back in Boston to show their support.

