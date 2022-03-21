Damien Harris is all-in on Celtics with this bold take

Damien Harris is a familiar face at TD Garden, known to sit courtside at Celtics games when his busy football schedule allows it.
With how well Boston has been playing of late, it seems the team has won the New England Patriots running back over entirely. After the Celtics earned another decisive victory on the road Sunday night -- this time against reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets -- Harris took to social media to share his bold take about where Boston stands in the NBA.
"Celtics are the best team in the league!!" Harris tweeted after the game.
The Celtics are 22-3 in their last 25 games, having defeated 14 other playoff teams through that span. Their league-best defense has propelled a dramatic turnaround, and with the way they're connecting on offense, what team would want to get in their way?
Boston wing Jayson Tatum received MVP chants Sunday night on the road in the reigning MVP's home arena, and the chemistry between him, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Rob Williams has been years in the making.
So, Harris just may be on to something.
The Celtics have a chance to sweep their four-game West Coast trip Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, perhaps we'll see Harris and some of his teammates back in Boston to show their support.