Danny Amendola steps up; Practice 5 Patriots camp blogservations

--Fans greeted Tom Brady with a group rendition of "Happy Birthday" a day after the quarterback turned 38 on the team's day off.

--The wide receivers and defensive backs did some early 1-on-1s in the red zone. Malcolm Butler blanketed Aaron Dobson on one rep. Darryl Roberts did a nice job on Tyms. A bit later Dobson was well covered by Daxton Swanson and the receiver dropped the ball. Butler confidently gave the incomplete signal with his arms after shutting down Tyms.

--Gunn had to do a penalty lap.

--The offense and defense did an interior running drill yet again. One notable rep saw Jamie Collins pop and knock down Jonas Gray, maybe a bit late. Nate Solder came to his back's defense and got into it ever so briefly with the linebacker. That's a good sign for the left tackle as a potential leader of a new-look unit that could be looking for guys to step up in that area after losing captains Logan Mankins and Dan Connolly over the last two summers.

--Rookie Geneo Grissom has had a pretty quiet camp so far, but he did have a nice 1-on-1 victory over Chris Barker in drill work.

--By the way, we do have to issue a belated Happy Birthday. No, not to, Brady. Rather to Barker, the offensive lineman he also celebrated Monday by turning 25. No one sang for him during practice.

--Brady and Garoppolo took their usual spots on the opposite field during the special teams segment focused on kickoff return. Brady worked with Rob Gronkowski, Scott Chandler and Aaron Dobson in one area while Garoppolo worked with a group of assistant coaches giving him secondary looks in another part of the field.

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="345376"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]--During the kickoff return work James Develin was once again back deep serving as the up back or blocker for returner Danny Amendola. Another group had Travaris Cadet as the returner with McClain as the off man.

--Harvard men's basketball coach Tommy Amaker was in attendance for the practice session.

--Ernie Adams is a man of mystery the Patriots football research director. He attends every practice and watches seemingly every bit of action. Tuesday, he was notable because he dropped his practice play sheet and had to chase it across the field in a light breeze.

--Grissom, guard Shaq Mason and Trey Flowers worked as the three blockers in front of the kickoff returners.

--During early 7-on-7 reps Butler and Brown took spots on the outside at corner with Logan Ryan working in the slot. Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon were in the safety spot with Jerod Mayo and Collins at linebacker. McClain then replaced Ryan for some reps working with Butler and Brown. The next set of reps saw Swanson and Jimmy Jean on the outside with McClain in the slot and Patrick Chung and Jordan Richards at safety. Jonathan Freeny and James Morris worked at linebacker. Safe to say there are a lot of moving pieces in the back end at this early point in the process.

--Flowers took a penalty lap for jumping early in a 1-on-1 drill with the offensive linemen.

--The ball boys continue to use large paddles to recreate the long arms of pass rushers in passing drills, and once again got a piece of at least one throw on Tuesday.

--Garoppolo threw an interception past Jimmay Mundine that hit Nate Ebner in the chest for the turnover.

--The backup's receivers didn't help him though, as a subsequent throw on a quick drag route zipped right through Chandler's hands.

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="345371"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]--The early group in 11-on-11 nickel work for defense had a front line of Jabaal Sheard, Malcom Brown, Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich from left to right, with Collins and Mayo at linebacker. The secondary consisted of Butler and Brown at corner with Ryan in the slot. Chung and McCourty were at safety. Fletcher and Roberts came in next on the outside, while Harmon and Richards were next up at safety.

--Without necessarily counting, it looked like Garoppolo took a much higher percentage of the reps in most drills on Tuesday. Things had bene pretty balanced between he and Brady through the first four workouts in camp. May have been just a day to dial it back a bit for Brady.

--Brady did have his own bad interception in 11-on-11 work when a short in-cut throw for Josh Boyce was undercut by Butler for the pick. The pass never had a chance to get to Boyce. Butler celebrated by seemingly pointing the ball at Brady. The two Super Bowl heroes have been going at it a bit in practice the first few days of summer work.