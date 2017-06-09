Danny Amendola tosses first pitch in Pawtucket

We all know Danny Amendola can catch, and on Thursday night he proved he's not too bad when it comes to throwing either.
Danny tossed the first pitch before the Pawtucket Red Sox game against the Buffalo Bisons, and he took full advantage of the day at the ballpark. Not only did Danny land a strike, he also made the rounds in the stadium, including helping out on the radio during the game.
The line of PawSox and Patriots fans waiting to see Danny at McCoy Stadium wrapped around the building, and they weren't the only ones excited for the pregame action. Danny said that, as a Rhode Island resident, he was looking forward to being a part of the PawSox game.
"I've always wanted to throw a first pitch out, and nothing like doing it near your hometown where you live," Danny said.
You can check out Danny's night at the ballpark in the photo gallery below.
