Darryl Stingley Youth Foundation All Star Weekend

Patriots Alumni invited!
Where: Chicago, Ill.
When: Sept. 28-30
What:
Sept. 28
Player Check-in: 5:00pm
6:00pm-8:00pm: Celebrity Basketball Game
Sept. 29
Bowl-A-Thon
Registration begins at 12:00pm-1:30pm
Bowling Tournament 2:00pm-6:00pm
Teams consist of five people
Sept. 30
Black Tie Affair
Surprise Birthday Champagne Toast for Darryl
Dinner, Awards and Auction
At the Schaumburg Marriott Hotel
7:00pm-8:00pm: Silent Auction of Paraphenalia and Celebrities
8:00pm-10:00pm: Auction Winners, Awards and Dinner
After Party from 11:00pm-3:00am
Please RSVP by Aug. 30.
Phone: 847-565-4997
Also: Call if you can't attend but will donate paraphenalia.