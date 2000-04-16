Dave Stachelski Phone Conference

[
]()
Dave Stachelski speaks to the press about being drafted by the New England Patriots in NFL Draft 2000
[
]()
Dave Stachelski speaks to the press about being drafted by the New England Patriots in NFL Draft 2000
Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.
As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.