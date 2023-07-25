Official website of the New England Patriots

David Andrews: 'Great to see success' from Luke Combs after attending Gillette Stadium concert

The New England Patriots captain remembers meeting the country music star when Combs was still playing in bars -- a long way from two sold out shows at Gillette Stadium.

Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Photo via David Bergman

New England Patriots captain David Andrews remembers meeting Luke Combs years ago.

At that point, the country music sensation was still playing music in local bars – a long way from the duo reuniting Saturday for the second of Combs' two sold-out concerts at Gillette Stadium.

"I met Luke a while ago and he's just a really good dude," Andrews said Tuesday during his media availability. "He was still playing in bars when I first met him, and (it's great) to see his success."

Combs, like Andrews, played offensive line when he was in high school and remains a big football fan to this day.

Before Saturday's show, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year had the pleasure of meeting Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the practice field, and according to Combs' Instagram, he also got to practice his golf swing during the day on stage.

While performing the song "1,2 Many," Combs brought out Andrews to help hype up the New England crowd. It worked, especially after the two shotgunned a beer on stage.

As noted by Andrews, however, the best part of the show was seeing Combs sing "Fast Car" with Cooper – a Make-A-Wish recipient whose dream was to meet the North Carolina musician.

"He's surrounded by a lot of really great people," said Andrews. "The things he does for kids -- I know the video is kind of going around from when he brought Cooper out there to sing 'Fast Car' – that was awesome. He's a really good dude and it was a great show."

Though Combs' record-breaking World Tour is on to the next city, expect to potentially see more players at various Gillette Stadium Concert Series shows this summer.

Beyoncé comes to Foxborough next on Aug. 1 for her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR to play a sold-out show, but tickets are still available to see Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band on Aug. 26 and Karol G. on Sept. 28.

For more details on upcoming events click here.

