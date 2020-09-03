David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Sep 04 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM
Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Sep 03, 2020 at 07:57 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots center David Andrews was presented the 2020 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere, which was conducted virtually this year. On Thursday night, Andrews was recognized for his outstanding commitment in giving back to the community. Andrews is the 18th Patriots player to receive the award.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Andrews the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field. 

"David embodies everything the Patriots organization is about: determination, dedication and a team-first attitude, on and off the field." said Kraft. "He attacks his commitment to the community with the same passion and energy that has helped this former rookie free agent grow into a four-time team captain. He is as dedicated to serving others, both his teammates and the community, as any player we have had. Leadership is best exemplified in times of adversity, and David's commitment to helping others was on full display last year. Despite missing the season for health reasons, David still volunteered his time to serve and support our community. We are so proud of David for all he's accomplished, but most importantly, for who he is." 

Andrews was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Georgia in 2015 and was immediately pushed into a starting role. The two-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time team captain has played in 60 regular season games with 57 starts. He was also selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team at center and helped the Patriots finish in the top-10 in offense in each of his first four seasons (2015-sixth, 2016-fourth, 2017-first and 2018-fifth). 

Andrews joins a select group of Patriots players to receive the Ron Burton Award. Past recipients are Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).

2020_headshots_recropped_david_andrews

David Andrews

#60 C

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Related Content

Patriots Release Three Players
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3
news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

The live event will feature interviews with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Patriots players and the presentation of the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Fans can watch locally on WBZ-TV and on Patriots.com at 7:00pm EDT.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 
news

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia.
Patriots Release WR Will Hastings
news

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie wide receiver Will Hastings.
Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27
news

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Read the full transcripts from S Devin McCourty, DB Jason McCourty and RB James White as they discuss social justice issues with the media via video conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett
news

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk and signed rookie DL Michael Barnett. 
Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players
news

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

The Patriots announced that that they have signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. In addition, the Patriots released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo. 
Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Read the full transcript from Bill Belichick's video conference call with the media on Friday, August 21, 2020.
No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September
news

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Following consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, Gillette Stadium officials learned today that we will not be permitted to host fans at any events through at least the end of September. 
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Latest News

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Release Three Players

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Advertising