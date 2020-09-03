David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots center David Andrews was presented the 2020 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere, which was conducted virtually this year. On Thursday night, Andrews was recognized for his outstanding commitment in giving back to the community. Andrews is the 18th Patriots player to receive the award.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Andrews the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

"David embodies everything the Patriots organization is about: determination, dedication and a team-first attitude, on and off the field." said Kraft. "He attacks his commitment to the community with the same passion and energy that has helped this former rookie free agent grow into a four-time team captain. He is as dedicated to serving others, both his teammates and the community, as any player we have had. Leadership is best exemplified in times of adversity, and David's commitment to helping others was on full display last year. Despite missing the season for health reasons, David still volunteered his time to serve and support our community. We are so proud of David for all he's accomplished, but most importantly, for who he is."

Andrews was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Georgia in 2015 and was immediately pushed into a starting role. The two-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time team captain has played in 60 regular season games with 57 starts. He was also selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team at center and helped the Patriots finish in the top-10 in offense in each of his first four seasons (2015-sixth, 2016-fourth, 2017-first and 2018-fifth).