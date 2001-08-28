Official website of the New England Patriots

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Davis waived, Love to P.U.P.

The Patriots made two more roster moves late Tuesday, waiving guard Adam Davis and placing rookie tight end Arther Love on the reserve Physically Unable to Perform list.

Aug 28, 2001 at 10:04 AM

The Patriots made two more roster moves late Tuesday, waiving guard Adam Davis and placing rookie tight end Arther Love on the reserve Physically Unable to Perform list.

            [
5178.jpg

]()

            Davis, a first-year player out of Oklahoma State, made the Patriots opening day roster last season but never played. He was waived after Week One and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season. He suffered a foot injury in the second preseason game against Carolina and has been out of action since.

Love, who had to get groin surgery before training camp, has yet to practice with the team. He was placed on the active P.U.P. list earlier in the preseason, which would have enabled him to begin practicing after Week Six of the regular season. Now that he is on the reserve P.U.P. list he will not be able to practice or play this season.

With the two moves, New England's active roster now stands at 69 players. There are four players with NFL Europe experience that are carrying roster exemptions. The team will have to be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

