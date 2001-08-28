Davis waived, Love to P.U.P.

]() Davis, a first-year player out of Oklahoma State, made the Patriots opening day roster last season but never played. He was waived after Week One and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season. He suffered a foot injury in the second preseason game against Carolina and has been out of action since.

Love, who had to get groin surgery before training camp, has yet to practice with the team. He was placed on the active P.U.P. list earlier in the preseason, which would have enabled him to begin practicing after Week Six of the regular season. Now that he is on the reserve P.U.P. list he will not be able to practice or play this season.