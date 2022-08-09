Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

*Bill Belichick's pre-practice press conference featured plenty of questions about the struggling offense. Not surprisingly, the coach wasn't willing to expound too much on the problems, instead focusing on the need for improvement throughout the team.

"Look," he said after a long pause. "We all have things we can improve in. There's some plays the quarterback could play better. There's some plays the quarterback is right and there's a breakdown in protection. There's some plays the quarterback is right and there's a breakdown in the route."

*While the Patriots worked on the kick return unit, Jabrill Peppers ran sprints back and forth on the opposite field. Tre Nixon handled Jake Bailey's kickoffs during the period. Peppers did more of the same later when the punt team got some work in with rookie Jake Julien doing the kicking.

*Rookie Pierre Strong has seen his workload increase in recent days and on Tuesday he got a handshake from Belichick following one play. Strong lined up tight to the line with Bailey Zappe in the shotgun on a third-and-goal play from the 5. At the snap, the rookie running back filled the gap nicely and picked up the oncoming linebacker, allowing Zappe time to find Kristian Wilkerson on a slant near the back of the end zone. Unfortunately the pass sailed through Wilkerson's hands but Belichick recognized Strong's effort after the play.

*Myles Bryant got plenty of reps working out of the slot with the regular group on defense. Marcus Jones got a lot of those looks on Monday and Belichick explained how the rookie missed much of the spring and was given more opportunities as a result of playing catch-up. Bryant was active throughout the day's practice and was around the ball a lot. He also took some reps at safety, adding some depth to the secondary at both spots.

*Deatrich Wise missed some practice time earlier in camp and has been sporting a large brace on his left arm. Initially he was seeing spot duty while Henry Anderson manned his normal spot at left defensive end but on Tuesday he was more involved than in recent days.

*Tre Nixon, Bryant, Marcus Jones and J.J. Taylor handled plenty of punts and kicks during the workout. All showed solid ball security and did a nice job of chasing down some directional kicks.

*Hoyer, Mac Jones, Zappe, Davon Godchaux and Devin McCourty were among those who spent some time chatting with the media after practice.