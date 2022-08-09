10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants 

Much has been made of the offensive line issues in camp, as the unit is now on their fourth coaching arrangement of the last four seasons and has had trouble opening holes and protecting the quarterback. It would appear some live reps for the top unit would be useful as they continue to focus on getting on the same page within the new schematic additions. But there is also some fierce competition for the back up spots, with Justin Herron, Arlington Hambright, Yodny Cajuste and James Ferentz all making a push. Any of that foursome could be called upon in some capacity this season if they elevate over the last three weeks.