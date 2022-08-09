Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

I recently saw that LaBryan Ray has done a reasonable job at creating pressure during training camp. Do you see him having any sort of spot on the team this season or is he looking at being cut/relegated to practice squad? - Logan Morrison

I think Ray has done a nice job of making some plays when called upon. He's been effective in one-on-one drills and he's also gotten some pressure at times when involved in full 11-on-11 periods. He appears to be an interior rusher and he could benefit from the fact that Daniel Ekuale will need to serve a two-game suspension to open the season. Ekuale therefore would not count on the roster, possibly opening a spot for Ray or someone else to stick around. So far he's flashed some ability to penetrate and he's a player worth keeping an eye on when the preseason begins later this week.

Paul Perillo

I'm wondering if the new, streamlined terminology on offense means the Pats will include more RPOs this year as it was one of Mac's strengths in Alabama. With some RPO read we could utilize Tyquan Thornton's speed if we put him in jet motion or orbit motion in these plays. Have you seen a shift toward more pre-snap motion on offense? We had the one of the lowest percentages in motions last year. - David Kucsebar

I absolutely feel the move to a modified offense is with Mac Jones and his background in RPOs at Alabama in mind. There has been some motion at times during camp thus far and there have been plays that looked to have some RPO traits to them. I like the idea of using Thornton as a chip to get downfield in the true passing game more than as a decoy or option around the line of scrimmage. I think his speed could put some stress on the defense. I don't pretend to be an offensive coordinator so I'm not going to try to break down the attack, but I do feel you're on to something with the system you describe.

Paul Perillo

I found the podcast about a month ago and I'm hooked. It's a normal part of my Tuesdays, though it's hard to listen live with the work that I do. I was wondering if you think Tyquan Thornton could potentially be WR1 either this year or next? Maybe they unlock his full potential and he could be Mac's guy? - Joshua Baro

Overall I've been pretty encouraged by what I've seen from Thornton thus far. His speed is obvious and his hands have been excellent from what we've seen in practice. He's shown great ball skills with the ability to track the ball effectively over either shoulder. He hasn't had much production in 11-on-11 work so far, but he has been consistently on the field and making plays when given the opportunity thus far. I don't think there's much of a chance of emerging as the top guy this season but the Patriots could potentially lose Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers to free agency after the season and if that happens, and he shows enough promise, he could be in the mix for a far bigger role in Year 2. So far there's some promise with Thornton and I could see him being involved with a play or two down the field each week.

Paul Perillo

Not that I'm complaining that the Dolphins got burned. Any bad news for the fish is good news. But isn't the Miami tampering punishment handed down from the league excessive? What has the punishment for tampering been in the past? - Gordon Rowlinson

On the surface the punishment is excessive as most of the previous examples of teams found guilty of tampering have resulted in late-round picks being forfeited. But then you start to think about some of the other issues that Brian Flores raised with regard to the Dolphins encouraging tanking and you start to wonder if the punishment here may have been about more than just tampering. Rather than expose a huge potential scandal the league says they found no evidence of tanking yet came down much harder than normal. I believe this was part of the league's thought process in this regard, but obviously, this is just an opinion as the league won't ever admit that.

Paul Perillo

I wonder what you think of Dolphins penalties for different reasons (tanking, tampering, racism). Ross really makes a strike here and is not punished enough? Why not give the first pick to the team just missing the playoffs so the 15th best team of the league, etc. And the 18th pick to the worst team of the league. Giving the 19th pick to the worst team making the playoff and the 32nd pick to SB winner. I still think this system will force every team to fight until the end of the season to get better draft pick or playoff appearance. Your thoughts? - Ludovic

I think the Dolphins were punished worse than any other team found guilty of tampering that I'm aware of. If there was evidence that the team openly tried to lose games and that Ross instructed the coaches to lose, then I believe he should be forced to sell his franchise. You can't have teams actively trying to lose. I'm not talking about playing backups at the end of a meaningless game at the end of the season; I'm talking about entering a season with the idea of losing as many games as possible. That's an infraction that can't be overlooked in sports. But it's also hard to prove to the level where a suitable punishment can be levied, which is why I feel the league came down so hard on the tampering portion of the allegations. The racism angle had more to do with the teams that were interviewing Flores for a job after he was let go, so that would be the Giants and not Miami's issue. As for the draft order, I'm fine with the way it is. With very few exceptions, the worst teams in terms of talent wind up with the worst records and deserve the best chance to draft players who can help them win. I don't feel tanking is rampant in the NFL and I don't feel the draft order needs to be addressed to curtail it. I'm not suggesting it never happens but I'm not sure there needs to be special rules created to deal with it.

Paul Perillo

After hearing that Miami was tampering with Tom Brady during the 2019 season, it is obvious to me that the Patriots deserve a Miami first-round draft pick vs the NFL simply taking it away from the Dolphins. Also, while Miami should be punished, Tom Brady is just as culpable and should be heavily fined for his part in the conversations. Your thoughts? - Thomas Walter

With news of the NFL punishment for Miami Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady should there not be compensation for their interference directly to the Patriots? Draft capital? - Dee Favre

I don't agree that the team that has the player that was tampered with deserves draft picks in return. That's not really the way it has been done in the past. The Chiefs were caught tampering with Philly's Jeremy Maclin back in 2016 and lost third- and sixth-round picks (plus fines) but the Eagles didn't get those picks. And honestly I don't think they should. In Brady's case you could make an argument that the player should be fined because the reports indicate he continued to have discussions on multiple occasions. But in general the league comes down on the team that breaks the rule and that's it. There are examples when the league has had teams switch spots with late-round picks but nothing like being given a first-round pick. And with Brady, he also was tampered with as a member of the Bucs. Should both Tampa and the Patriots get first-round picks from Miami? I understand why the league wants to prevent tampering but at the same time it's a pretty well-known secret that it happens all the time. This particular case was pretty blatant so the league came down hard. But as I've said earlier, I feel the only reason that was the case was because they don't want to expose a potentially more damaging allegation of tanking.