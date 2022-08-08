Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Photos: Richard Seymour inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photos: Patriots host in-stadium practice

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. 

Aug 08, 2022
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Over the weekend, the New England Patriots and their fans celebrated Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Next, Patriots fans can begin preparing to celebrate another all-time great and Super Bowl champion when the team hosts their 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. The outdoor ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Additionally, Wilfork will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home-opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Wilfork was voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He is just the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016). Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped bring two Super Bowl Championships to New England with victories in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX. During his time in New England, Wilfork helped the Patriots defense finish in the top 10 in points allowed eight times.

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and historical artifacts, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. It is also home to the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/8

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

Bill Belichick 8/8: "Trying to string productive days together"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Richard Seymour HOF Induction Speech 8/6: "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude because I didn't get here alone"

Watch Richard Seymour's Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction speech on August 6, 2022.

Richard Seymour on what he learned from Bill Belichick during his career

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour discusses what he learned from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his illustrious career as he nears his moment to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Richard Seymour's Road to Canton

On August 6, Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Earlier this summer, Seymour, his mother, and others close to him, reflected on his journey.

Damien Harris 8/5: "It was great to be under the lights"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/5: "Our goal was to come out here, compete and improve"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots announced practice time changes for Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9.  Those practices will now take place at 4 PM with gates opening to fans starting at 3 PM.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

