Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Over the weekend, the New England Patriots and their fans celebrated Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Next, Patriots fans can begin preparing to celebrate another all-time great and Super Bowl champion when the team hosts their 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. The outdoor ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Additionally, Wilfork will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home-opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Wilfork was voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He is just the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016). Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped bring two Super Bowl Championships to New England with victories in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX. During his time in New England, Wilfork helped the Patriots defense finish in the top 10 in points allowed eight times.

