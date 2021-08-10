Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

The Patriots ventured back inside Gillette Stadium Tuesday afternoon for their second of two in-stadium practices in front of fans. Much like the first one, there wasn't much action to be seen as the team wore helmets and shells after two straight days of heavy contact and high intensity.

Instead of continuing that contact, Bill Belichick said before practice that preparations would begin for Washington, the Patriots first preseason opponent set to hit Foxborough Thursday night. While the specifics of the Football Team's personnel is not important in terms of game planning, the coach explained how getting the process started will help during the regular season when scouting begin for real.

"Today we'll start with really the first preparation on Washington and be ready for Thursday night," Belichick said. "Obviously, this will be a watered-down version of it, and the next two preseason games will be a little different because we'll actually practice against the team before we play them. That obviously will never be the case during the season, so this is a good week for us to start to introduce some scouting reports and preparation, methods for players to start to get into a routine on preparing for an opponent as opposed to going through our training camp or OTA practices that we've done up to this point.

"A lot of good learning experiences and opportunities for us this week. Try to take advantage of them and make the most of them and build off that."

As was the case last Friday night, the tempo was that of a walkthrough as the team worked off cards on both sides of the ball. There were also a couple of special teams periods with time devoted to all four core areas – punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return.

All three quarterbacks got some reps with Brian Hoyer getting the bulk of the work. In terms of competition, there really wasn't any to monitor as the prep work for Washington came under less-than-intense conditions.

Mac Jones entered the lineup late in practice and operated a makeshift two-minute drill. The plays came at a slower pace but he appeared sharp. Hoyer relieved Jones for some more hurry-up work and immediately through a pick to Harvey Langi. Perhaps the abundance of reps for Hoyer is an indication that he won't be seeing as much time as Jones and Cam Newton Thursday night.

After the team gathered at the end of practice, the players took some time to appreciate the fans, who are back inside Gillette Stadium for just the second time in over a year. The lively crowd seemed to appreciate the gesuture.

Here are one man's impressions on Day 12 of Patriots training camp.

*Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart remain on PUP while Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe are still on NFI. Meanwhile, Nick Folk, Joe Cardona, David Andrews and Hunter Henry remain out of action. Also, rookie Christian Barmore, who spent some time with the trainers on Monday, was not spotted. Same goes for running back Tyler Gaffney. Folk was out with Jake Bailey and new long snapper Brian Khoury before practice but has now missed five straight days. Cardona, Andrews and Henry have all missed the last two days. On the flip said, Brandon Bolden, Adrian Colbert and D'Angelo Ross were back in uniform after missing the last several practices. Colbert wore a red, non-contact jersey and ran onto the field enthusiastically gesturing to the fans.

*The Patriots had a new player wearing No. 19 in blue working out with the safeties. Various reports indicated it was safety Malik Gant. Gant spent the last two summers with the Patriots but injuries have prevented him from earning a role. The team later announced Gant's signing and that Gaffney had been released.

*Prior to practice Belichick offered an update on Henry, who according to multiple reports will be out for a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's practice. "Hunter has participated in everything he's been able to do since he's been here," Belichick said. "He's gained a lot of experience in the time that he's been here. Hunter's a smart guy. He has a lot of experience. He's been here and done everything that we've done as a team, and so when we get him back, we'll get him back there, and the pace and the schedule that fits his physical situation, but he'll continue to make progress. There's still a lot of things that he can do. There are maybe some things that are limitations like other players have, but again we try to focus on what those players can do, not what they can't do, and so they'll continue to move ahead in the areas that they're able to."

*Agent Drew Rosenhaus was on hand for the practice, watching from the Optum Lounge area in the south end zone. Rosenhaus has several Patriots clients including Jonnu Smith, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills and Colbert. Smith and Colbert greeted him before practice began.

*Nelson Agholor suited up for practice and went through drills but was not with the offense when they worked on plays against the scout defense. After missing Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Agholor has been in uniform but hasn't taken part in any competitive reps since. Even during Tuesday night's low-key affair Agholor was not a regular participant.

*Bailey worked on his directional punting, drilling several well-placed kicks near the sidelines. Gunner Olszewski, J.J. Taylor, Marvin Hall and Jakobi Meyers handled the kicks.

*Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, former GM of the Green Bay Packers, took in practice and was on the field with his son Eliot prior to the workout. Eliot Wolf is in his second year as a scouting consultant with the Patriots.

*Quinn Nordin wrapped up practice with some field goals. He connected from 48 before hooking a 33-yarder wide to the left. He bounced back with a 43-yarder from the left hash and then from 46.

*Trent Brown, Davon Godchaux, Matt Judon, Jakobi Meyers and Jalen Mills were among those speaking to the media after practice.