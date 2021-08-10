Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Aug 10 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Aug 10, 2021 at 05:58 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20210810-blogservations-with-encore-bug

The Patriots ventured back inside Gillette Stadium Tuesday afternoon for their second of two in-stadium practices in front of fans. Much like the first one, there wasn't much action to be seen as the team wore helmets and shells after two straight days of heavy contact and high intensity.

Instead of continuing that contact, Bill Belichick said before practice that preparations would begin for Washington, the Patriots first preseason opponent set to hit Foxborough Thursday night. While the specifics of the Football Team's personnel is not important in terms of game planning, the coach explained how getting the process started will help during the regular season when scouting begin for real.

"Today we'll start with really the first preparation on Washington and be ready for Thursday night," Belichick said. "Obviously, this will be a watered-down version of it, and the next two preseason games will be a little different because we'll actually practice against the team before we play them. That obviously will never be the case during the season, so this is a good week for us to start to introduce some scouting reports and preparation, methods for players to start to get into a routine on preparing for an opponent as opposed to going through our training camp or OTA practices that we've done up to this point.

"A lot of good learning experiences and opportunities for us this week. Try to take advantage of them and make the most of them and build off that."

As was the case last Friday night, the tempo was that of a walkthrough as the team worked off cards on both sides of the ball. There were also a couple of special teams periods with time devoted to all four core areas – punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return.

All three quarterbacks got some reps with Brian Hoyer getting the bulk of the work. In terms of competition, there really wasn't any to monitor as the prep work for Washington came under less-than-intense conditions.

Mac Jones entered the lineup late in practice and operated a makeshift two-minute drill. The plays came at a slower pace but he appeared sharp. Hoyer relieved Jones for some more hurry-up work and immediately through a pick to Harvey Langi. Perhaps the abundance of reps for Hoyer is an indication that he won't be seeing as much time as Jones and Cam Newton Thursday night.

After the team gathered at the end of practice, the players took some time to appreciate the fans, who are back inside Gillette Stadium for just the second time in over a year. The lively crowd seemed to appreciate the gesuture.

Here are one man's impressions on Day 12 of Patriots training camp.

*Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart remain on PUP while Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe are still on NFI. Meanwhile, Nick Folk, Joe Cardona, David Andrews and Hunter Henry remain out of action. Also, rookie Christian Barmore, who spent some time with the trainers on Monday, was not spotted. Same goes for running back Tyler Gaffney. Folk was out with Jake Bailey and new long snapper Brian Khoury before practice but has now missed five straight days. Cardona, Andrews and Henry have all missed the last two days. On the flip said, Brandon Bolden, Adrian Colbert and D'Angelo Ross were back in uniform after missing the last several practices. Colbert wore a red, non-contact jersey and ran onto the field enthusiastically gesturing to the fans.

*The Patriots had a new player wearing No. 19 in blue working out with the safeties. Various reports indicated it was safety Malik Gant. Gant spent the last two summers with the Patriots but injuries have prevented him from earning a role. The team later announced Gant's signing and that Gaffney had been released.

*Prior to practice Belichick offered an update on Henry, who according to multiple reports will be out for a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's practice. "Hunter has participated in everything he's been able to do since he's been here," Belichick said. "He's gained a lot of experience in the time that he's been here. Hunter's a smart guy. He has a lot of experience. He's been here and done everything that we've done as a team, and so when we get him back, we'll get him back there, and the pace and the schedule that fits his physical situation, but he'll continue to make progress. There's still a lot of things that he can do. There are maybe some things that are limitations like other players have, but again we try to focus on what those players can do, not what they can't do, and so they'll continue to move ahead in the areas that they're able to."

*Agent Drew Rosenhaus was on hand for the practice, watching from the Optum Lounge area in the south end zone. Rosenhaus has several Patriots clients including Jonnu Smith, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills and Colbert. Smith and Colbert greeted him before practice began.

*Nelson Agholor suited up for practice and went through drills but was not with the offense when they worked on plays against the scout defense. After missing Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Agholor has been in uniform but hasn't taken part in any competitive reps since. Even during Tuesday night's low-key affair Agholor was not a regular participant.

*Bailey worked on his directional punting, drilling several well-placed kicks near the sidelines. Gunner Olszewski, J.J. Taylor, Marvin Hall and Jakobi Meyers handled the kicks.

*Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, former GM of the Green Bay Packers, took in practice and was on the field with his son Eliot prior to the workout. Eliot Wolf is in his second year as a scouting consultant with the Patriots.

*Quinn Nordin wrapped up practice with some field goals. He connected from 48 before hooking a 33-yarder wide to the left. He bounced back with a 43-yarder from the left hash and then from 46.

*Trent Brown, Davon Godchaux, Matt Judon, Jakobi Meyers and Jalen Mills were among those speaking to the media after practice.

*The Patriots will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday that is closed to both the media and the public ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.

"A lot of good learning experiences and opportunities for us this week. Try to take advantage of them and make the most of them and build off that."

As was the case last Friday night, the tempo was that of a walkthrough as the team worked off cards on both sides of the ball. There were also a couple of special teams periods with time devoted to all four core areas – punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return.

All three quarterbacks got some reps with Brian Hoyer getting the bulk of the work. In terms of competition, there really wasn't any to monitor as the prep work for Washington came under less-than-intense conditions.

Mac Jones entered the lineup late in practice and operated a makeshift two-minute drill. The plays came at a slower pace but he appeared sharp. Hoyer relieved Jones for some more hurry-up work and immediately through a pick to Harvey Langi. Perhaps the abundance of reps for Hoyer is an indication that he won't be seeing as much time as Jones and Cam Newton Thursday night.

After the team gathered at the end of practice, the players took some time to appreciate the fans, who are back inside Gillette Stadium for just the second time in over a year. The lively crowd seemed to appreciate the gesuture.

Here are one man's impressions on Day 12 of Patriots training camp.

*Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart remain on PUP while Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe are still on NFI. Meanwhile, Nick Folk, Joe Cardona, David Andrews and Hunter Henry remain out of action. Also, rookie Christian Barmore, who spent some time with the trainers on Monday, was not spotted. Same goes for running back Tyler Gaffney. Folk was out with Jake Bailey and new long snapper Brian Khoury before practice but has now missed five straight days. Cardona, Andrews and Henry have all missed the last two days. On the flip said, Brandon Bolden, Adrian Colbert and D'Angelo Ross were back in uniform after missing the last several practices. Colbert wore a red, non-contact jersey and ran onto the field enthusiastically gesturing to the fans.

*The Patriots had a new player wearing No. 19 in blue working out with the safeties. Various reports indicated it was safety Malik Gant. Gant spent the last two summers with the Patriots but injuries have prevented him from earning a role.

*Prior to practice Belichick offered an update on Henry, who according to multiple reports will be out for a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's practice. "Hunter has participated in everything he's been able to do since he's been here," Belichick said. "He's gained a lot of experience in the time that he's been here. Hunter's a smart guy. He has a lot of experience. He's been here and done everything that we've done as a team, and so when we get him back, we'll get him back there, and the pace and the schedule that fits his physical situation, but he'll continue to make progress. There's still a lot of things that he can do. There are maybe some things that are limitations like other players have, but again we try to focus on what those players can do, not what they can't do, and so they'll continue to move ahead in the areas that they're able to."

*Agent Drew Rosenhaus was on hand for the practice, watching from the Optum Lounge area in the south end zone. Rosenhaus has several Patriots clients including Jonnu Smith, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills and Colbert. Smith and Colbert greeted him before practice began.

*Nelson Agholor suited up for practice and went through drills but was not with the offense when they worked on plays against the scout defense. After missing Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Agholor has been in uniform but hasn't taken part in any competitive reps since. Even during Tuesday night's low-key affair Agholor was not a regular participant.

*Bailey worked on his directional punting, drilling several well-placed kicks near the sidelines. Gunner Olszewski, J.J. Taylor, Marvin Hall and Jakobi Meyers handled the kicks.

*Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, former GM of the Green Bay Packers, took in practice and was on the field with his son Eliot prior to the workout. Eliot Wolf is in his second year as a scouting consultant with the Patriots.

*Quinn Nordin wrapped up practice with some field goals. He connected from 48 before hooking a 33-yarder wide to the left. He bounced back with a 43-yarder from the left hash and then from 46.

*Trent Brown, Davon Godchaux, Matt Judon, Jakobi Meyers and Jalen Mills were among those speaking to the media after practice.

*The Patriots will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday that is closed to both the media and the public ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.

Related Content

news

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

There was plenty of intensity during Monday's practice and both Cam Newton and Mac Jones responded to the challenge.
news

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Lots of running game focus during Sunday's physical practice that saw some ups and downs for both quarterbacks.
news

Day 9 blogservations: Patriots 'win' dress rehearsal

The Patriots in-stadium practice featured lots of offense under less-than-competitive conditions.
news

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Heavy rain made life difficult on the quarterbacks in soggy Foxborough.
news

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

After a couple of promising days, the quarterbacks struggled on Wednesday and the defense made them pay.
news

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

N'Keal Harry made some plays in the first full pads work for the Patriots in training camp.
news

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

With an influx of personnel, the front seven on defense has many options to choose from.
news

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

Cam Newton continued his recent solid play with some accurate throws during Saturday's practice. 
news

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

The offense showed some improvement on Day 3 with Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith leading the way.
news

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

After a quiet start, the tight ends made their presence felt late in Thursday's practice.
news

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Patriots training camp kicked off in Foxborough with fans in attendance for the first time since 2019.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Patriots Set to Welcome Fans Back to Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon 8/10: 'We are going to see how fast we gel together'

Patriots Linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jalen Mills 8/10: 'I get to see the fans, it's a different scenery for me'

Patriots Cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 8/10: 'It's all about getting the momentum and finding that rhythm'

Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Trent Brown 8/10: 'I'm excited to be back'

Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 8/10: 'Getting better in my technique and my craft one day at a time'

Patriots Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

NFL Rule Changes and Points of Emphasis for 2021

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter breaks down the NFL rule changes and points of emphasis for the 2021 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising