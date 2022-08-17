Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

*Jalen Mills may have emerged as the Patriots best player in the two days of work against the Panthers. He routinely locked up with Carolina's talented wideout D.J. Moore and consistently held his own. Whether it was early one-on-one work, 7-on-7 or full team action, Mills was quite competitive with one of the best route-runners in the league.

"Anytime I'm lined up across from a guy like him I'm thinking the ball is coming my way," Mills said after practice. "That's my mindset in that kind of a situation. Just be ready and compete. That's what I tried to do."

Moore made a couple of catches during the afternoon but more often than not Mills either was there to prevent the connection or made life awfully difficult along the way.

*Mac Jones opened his first team period on fire with nice connections with Jonnu Smith on a deep drag route and a nice slot fade touchdown to Nelson Agholor as the teams worked from the red zone. From there, however, things weren't as smooth. Carolina upped its level of play all around and applied much more consistent pressure on the pocket and kept the passing game from getting into a rhythm. That first period ended with a couple of failed runs, a sack, and a short checkdown to Rhamondre Stevenson under heavy pressure.

*Jones had a couple of quality touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers in the ensuing 7-on-7 period, but even that saw some struggles in between. The Panthers coverage was much tighter than on Tuesday, causing Jones to hold the ball a couple of times and forcing incompletions toward DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. Parker appeared to be held by Tae Hayes, drawing a flag from one of the officials.

*Jonathan Jones continues to work outside and had an up and down day. He showed terrific coverage with a great breakup against Stephen Sullivan but also gave up a touchdown to Moore when he couldn't get high enough to prevent the 6-0 receiver from making the catch.

*Bailey Zappe took most of the second-team reps after watching Brian Hoyer operate with the 2s on Tuesday. Zappe had some moments, particularly on an impressive seam route to Tre Nixon for a touchdown in 7-on-7s. Zappe wasn't as successful in 11-on-11 action as he wasn't able to find many open targets.

*Neither offense was particularly sharp in their two-minute chances at the end of practice. Sam Darnold was nearly picked by Mills to start his drive (officials ruled the corner out of bounds) before finding some rhythm with throws to Shi Smith and Moore to get the ball moving. He picked up a nice chunk with a dart over the middle to Sullivan before finishing the drive with a touchdown to Derek Wright, who caught Shaun Wade looking over the wrong shoulder.

*The Panthers pressure got Jones out of rhythm and made even the completions difficult. He found Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers before being forced to throw it away twice due to the rush. Despite the struggles, the plays are scripted and eventually the ball was placed at the 9, where Jones hit Parker on a hook for a touchdown before finding Ty Montgomery off a sprint out to the right for another score from the 2. So both sides struggled to start but finished with touchdowns.

*Tristan Vizcaino handled the field goals for the Patriots toward the end of the practice and made 4 of 5 attempts including a 53-yarder to end it. His lone miss came when he hooked a 48-yarder.

*Matthew Judon and Panthers defensive end Brian Burns spent the final two-minute period chatting on the field behind the offense.

*In addition to Mills and Slater, Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Agholor, Anfernee Jennings, Jonnu Smith, Rhamondre Stevenson and Hoyer were among those who spent time chatting with the media.